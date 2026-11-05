From Aimoga To LUXEED: A New Paradigm For The Globalization Of Chinese High-End Intelligent Brands
As strategic vehicles for Chery Group's deployment in cutting-edge technology and high-end mobility, the global advancement of AiMOGA and LUXEED is built upon the Group's mature global system and technological accumulation.
In the field of intelligent luxury mobility, LUXEED adhered to global automotive-grade standards and validation systems right from its R&D phase. Leveraging Chery's vehicle platform R&D foundation-and deeply integrating the standardized manufacturing strengths of the super factory alongside rigorous vehicle safety validation-LUXEED creates high-rigidity safety body structures and exceptional driving dynamics, directly competing in the international luxury market with high-quality products rooted in Ultimate Intelligence, Extreme Driving Pleasure, and Beyond-Class Enjoyment.
In the embodied AI track, AiMOGA relies on Chery's worldwide sales network and supply chain architecture. Not only has it initiated global pre-orders for its first home companion robot, MOBO, but it is also planning and establishing 300 experience centers and its own global leasing service system across multiple overseas markets, accelerating the closed loop of commercialization.
The global practices of AiMOGA and LUXEED, backed by Chery's global R&D system and manufacturing bases, have achieved high-standard product rollouts in home companionship and luxury mobility scenarios. This reflects Chery Group's strategic shift from simple product exports to the coordinated global rollout of technology, brand, and systemic ecosystem. From the MOBO robot entering global households to LUXEED's dual flagships demonstrating manufacturing prowess, Chery Group is continuously expanding the industrial value and brand influence of Chinese intelligent manufacturing in the global market, anchored by its systemic industrial capabilities.
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LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
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