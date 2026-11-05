Five Star Parks & Attractions Honors Veterans And Active-Duty Military With Free Attractions November 611

Veterans Play Free promotion offers complimentary All-Day Unlimited Attractions Passes at participating locations in celebration of Veteran's Day

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Veterans Day, Five Star Parks & Attractions is giving back to those who have served with its Veterans Play Free promotion, offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary All-Day Unlimited Attractions Pass per day at participating locations from November 6–11, 2026.The promotion will be available across the company's family entertainment brands, including Malibu Jack's, Scene75, Fun Land, Craig's Cruisers and Celebration Station, providing military guests an opportunity to enjoy fun entertainment with family and friends at no cost to the eligible service member."Veteran's Day is an opportunity to recognize the men and women whose service and sacrifice mean so much to our communities," said Natalie Johnson, Marketing VP of Five Star Parks & Attractions.To participate, eligible guests must present valid military identification at the park's welcome counter. Accepted credentials include active-duty or retiree military ID cards, DD-214 forms, VA identification cards, VFW or American Legion membership cards, and driver's licenses with a veteran designation. No purchase is necessary, and the offer may be redeemed once per ID, per day, throughout the promotional period. Play Cards for accompanying family members and friends are available for purchase separately.The promotion is available at all Malibu Jack's, Scene75 and Fun Land locations, as well as Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids and participating Celebration Station locations. Craig's Cruisers locations in Holland and Muskegon, Michigan, and Celebration Station locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are excluded.The offer is available exclusively in person November 6–11 and cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Guests are encouraged to check with their local park for attraction availability and additional details.About Five Star Parks & AttractionsFive Star Parks & Attractions is a growing family entertainment operator with parks under the Scene75, Malibu Jack's, Craig's Cruisers, Fun Land, and Celebration Station brands. Each park is built around all-ages play - arcades, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, ropes courses, mini golf, water attractions and dining - designed so groups can spend an afternoon or a full day in one place. The company continues to invest in new attractions and expanded locations across its portfolio. Visit to learn more.

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Five Star Parks & Attractions Honors Veterans and Active-Duty Military with Free Attractions November 6–11 News Provided By WE Thrive Marketing November 05, 2026, 23:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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