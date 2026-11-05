Trump's Midterm Loss May Harden China Policy On Taiwan, Chips

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Republican Party's heavy losses in the US midterm elections may look like good news for Beijing. However, Chinese commentators warn that Donald Trump, now forced to compromise with a Democrat-controlled Congress, could turn more hawkish on China – particularly over Taiwan matters and chip export controls – in his final two years.

In the November 3 vote, the Democrats seized control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, leaving Trump to face a hostile Congress until his term ends in January 2029. Vice President JD Vance blamed the defeat on the war with Iran, a war that has pushed up oil prices, and Trump later agreed with his assessment.

The setback comes two weeks before Trump is due to travel to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 18-19, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Kremlin said in September that it had discussed a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also attend.

While some Chinese netizens had hoped for a Republican defeat ahead of Wednesday's results, almost all Chinese commentators changed their tone on Thursday after a day of careful thought. They told readers not to celebrate and to drop the simplistic belief that China gains whenever its rival stumbles.

They said the Democrats' win will not soften Washington's China policy, as containing China is now a bipartisan consensus. They said US technology export controls and investment curbs against China, already written into law, will stay and may even tighten as the two parties compete to look tougher on Beijing.

Pundits also said Trump may try to end the wars in Ukraine and Iran, refocus on the Asia-Pacific and approve more arms sales to Taiwan.

“Many people in China cheered when they saw Trump suffer a heavy defeat and become a lame duck. They think the US is in chaos and that pressure on China has eased. This logic feels satisfying, but it oversimplifies a complex matter,” a Shandong-based writer using the pen name“Weichang” says in an article published on Thursday.

“The Democrats and Republicans have been arguing over how to block China, not whether to block it,” he says.“In the short term, the US will be too busy with its own problems. But in the long term, its containment of China may become more systematic.”