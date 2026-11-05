The“Mobile Boardroom” With LUXEED: Redefining Mobility For Business Elites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global business elites and high-net-worth individuals continually elevate their demands for luxury mobility, travel spaces have long transcended the attributes of mere transportation, evolving into core extensions of business negotiations and high-end socialization. As the intelligent luxury brand under Chery Group, LUXEED is rapidly becoming the premier choice for top-tier business applications and mobile socialization, driven by out-of-class luxury and cutting-edge intelligence.







Within high-end business scenarios, corporate executives and investors frequently shuttle between summits and business salons, holding rigorous standards for the privacy and functionality of their vehicles. Addressing this demand, the LUXEED flagship luxury MPV model LLounge builds a truly private, exclusive space for users through comprehensive design and configuration. Equipped with Intelligent Privacy Glass, a Privacy Sound Shield mode, and 12 ultra-quiet acoustic laminated windows, the vehicle achieves dual physical and visual isolation, effectively fulfilling the security requirements of high-level business conferences.

Beyond ultimate privacy, the intelligent interior and flexible layout empower high-efficiency commerce. Featuring an ultra-long wheelbase of 3,250mm, LLounge offers second-row seats that support multi-angle flexible rotation, paired with Dual 123-Degree Zero-Gravity Cloud Seats, 4-way power leg rests, and independent electric footrests to provide passengers attending in-car meetings with an immersive comfort experience. Additionally, the cabin houses the 8397 chip and a 21.4-inch ceiling-mounted screen, supporting AI voice large models and millisecond-level voice recognition to ensure seamless remote business collaboration and multimedia interaction.

In terms of chassis and dynamic performance, the vehicle is equipped with a dual-chamber air suspension and a VMC (Vehicle Motion Control) system, alongside ±7° rear-wheel steering, delivering agile handling and a smooth, composed ride quality. These advanced chassis technologies and dynamic tunings ensure that the vehicle maintains constant stability and comfort on the move, establishing a steady environment for in-cabin business negotiations and deep discussions.

By integrating private space, intelligent interaction, and stable ride comfort, LLounge answers the practical demands of business elites for mobile offices. Powered by Chery's global R&D technological empowerment, LUXEED is redefining luxury business travel in the intelligent era. Together with the group's embodied AI brand AiMOGA and other ecosystem products, it jointly constructs an omni-scenario intelligent experience, blazing a brand-new trail of mobile socialization and high-end travel for the elite class.

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LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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