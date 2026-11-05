LUXEED And Aimoga Showcase Intelligent Mobility And Robotics At Chery International User Summit
On October 21, LUXEED held its global brand launch, unveiling two flagship models: the intelligent luxury MPV LLounge and the high-performance flagship SUV Stormax. Together, the models demonstrate LUXEED's approach to intelligent luxury, built around three core pillars: Ultimate Intelligence, Extreme Driving Pleasure and Beyond-Class Enjoyment.
The same day, AiMOGA held its global robotics launch, opening pre-orders for MOBO, its first home companion robot. The launch marked an important step in AiMOGA's expansion into the consumer market, extending its robotics portfolio beyond commercial and public-service applications.
Although LUXEED and AiMOGA operate in distinct product categories, their participation in the summit highlighted the breadth of Chery Group's technology development, spanning intelligent vehicles and embodied AI. Their respective launches offered visitors and international partners a closer look at how the Group is applying advanced technologies across different aspects of mobility and everyday life.
Under the theme“HIGH-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE,” the summit provided a platform for Chery to present its latest products, technologies and developments to a global audience. The showcases by LUXEED and AiMOGA reflected the Group's expanding presence across intelligent mobility and robotics, as it continues to develop its international business and bring new technologies to markets worldwide.
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