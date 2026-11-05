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LUXEED And Aimoga Showcase Intelligent Mobility And Robotics At Chery International User Summit


Date: 2026-11-05 06:31:09

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Held from October 18 to 24 in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the 2026 Chery International User Summit brought together users, business partners and media representatives from around the world under the theme“HIGH-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE.” Among the highlights were presentations by LUXEED, Chery Group's intelligent luxury brand, and AiMOGA, its embodied AI and robotics brand, showcasing developments in intelligent mobility and robotics.



On October 21, LUXEED held its global brand launch, unveiling two flagship models: the intelligent luxury MPV LLounge and the high-performance flagship SUV Stormax. Together, the models demonstrate LUXEED's approach to intelligent luxury, built around three core pillars: Ultimate Intelligence, Extreme Driving Pleasure and Beyond-Class Enjoyment.



The same day, AiMOGA held its global robotics launch, opening pre-orders for MOBO, its first home companion robot. The launch marked an important step in AiMOGA's expansion into the consumer market, extending its robotics portfolio beyond commercial and public-service applications.

Although LUXEED and AiMOGA operate in distinct product categories, their participation in the summit highlighted the breadth of Chery Group's technology development, spanning intelligent vehicles and embodied AI. Their respective launches offered visitors and international partners a closer look at how the Group is applying advanced technologies across different aspects of mobility and everyday life.

Under the theme“HIGH-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE,” the summit provided a platform for Chery to present its latest products, technologies and developments to a global audience. The showcases by LUXEED and AiMOGA reflected the Group's expanding presence across intelligent mobility and robotics, as it continues to develop its international business and bring new technologies to markets worldwide.

Media Contact
 LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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