Insurance Education Advisors Offers Medicare Supplement Professional Sales Edition With Online And In Person Training

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Harley Gordon, Insurance Education Advisors

Program draws on Harley Gordon's more than two decades of experience training thousands of insurance and financial professionals

- Harley Gordon Founder and President

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Insurance Education Advisors (IEA) offers its Medicare Supplement Professional Sales Edition through an online course and in person training for agencies, carriers and associations. The program helps insurance professionals recognize how Medicare discussions can reveal client concerns about retirement income, extended care and family responsibilities.

The course draws on the experience of IEA founder and president Harley Gordon, Esq., who has trained thousands of insurance and financial professionals over more than two decades. It focuses on questions professionals can use to understand a client's circumstances and determine when additional education or a referral may be appropriate.“Clients often begin with a question about Medicare, but their concerns may reach well beyond their healthcare coverage,” said Gordon.“We teach professionals how to ask follow up questions, understand what the client is worried about and recognize when another professional should be involved.”

A question about whether Medicare covers care at home, for example, may lead to a discussion about who would provide assistance, how caregiving could affect a spouse or adult child and what resources the family has considered. The course uses practical scenarios to help participants explore those concerns within the scope of their professional roles. The online program allows participants to complete the material at their own pace and includes downloadable resources. The Medicare Supplement Professional Sales Edition is a noncredit course for continuing education purposes and is separate from IEA's Medicare Supplement Professional designation program.

Agencies, carriers and associations can also arrange in person training led by Gordon or another authorized IEA trainer. These sessions give teams and members an opportunity to work through client scenarios, ask questions and discuss how to apply the material in their practices. The group format allows organizations to bring professionals together around common client questions and reinforce a consistent approach to discussing healthcare, extended care and family responsibilities. In person training arrangements and pricing are quoted individually. Course participation does not expand a professional's license or authorize tax, legal or investment advice. The program emphasizes recognizing client concerns and involving appropriately qualified professionals when needed.

About Insurance Education Advisors

Insurance Education Advisors provides education for insurance agents, financial professionals and organizations. Founded by Harley Gordon, Esq., IEA offers programs addressing healthcare, extended care, retirement and financial wellness. Its programs include professional education, digital credentials and ongoing graduate resources.

Jonas Roeser

Insurance Education Advisors

+1 206-245-4960

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Insurance Education Advisors Offers Medicare Supplement Professional Sales Edition With Online And In Person Training News Provided By Insurance Education Advisors November 05, 2026, 23:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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