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Martinrea International Inc. To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 12, 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 06:16:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-855-9085 (Toronto area) or 800-990-2777 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 07994#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at:

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 888-660-6264 (Conference ID – 07994#). The rebroadcast will be available until February 10, 2027.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 289-982-3020
Fax: 289-982-3001


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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