Purkey Puppies Highlights Health-Tested Mini Goldendoodle Puppies In Texas

Mini Goldendoodle puppy from Purkey Puppies

A Mini Goldendoodle puppy raised at Purkey Puppies.

The family-run Goldendoodle breeders raise mini puppies in their homes in Red Oak and Midland, with OFA-certified parents and delivery options.

- Jenna Purkey of Purkey PuppiesRED OAK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Purkey Puppies, a family-run Goldendoodle breeding program in Texas, is highlighting its Mini Goldendoodle puppies for families in Dallas, Midland, and across Texas. Mini Goldendoodles are a smaller-sized Goldendoodle for families who want a companion that fits comfortably into everyday life.Every Purkey Puppies litter is whelped and raised inside family homes rather than kennels, with early socialization and a litter-box potty-training foundation completed before puppies go home at eight weeks. The breeding parents are genetically cleared and OFA certified for hips and elbows, and each puppy goes home with its first shot, a veterinary well-check, and a complete health record."Our puppies are raised in our homes, around kids and everyday noise, so they're ready for yours," said Jenna Purkey of Purkey Puppies.Families can view available puppies and join the waitlist on the Purkey Puppies website. A reservation fee locks in the price for 12 months from the deposit, with first-come, first-served puppy selection. Purkey Puppies offers local pickup by appointment at its Red Oak, TX and Midland, TX locations, and delivery options including flight nanny service and ground transportation on request.FAQWhat Mini Goldendoodle puppies does Purkey Puppies offer?Purkey Puppies raises Mini Goldendoodle puppies alongside F1B and Standard Goldendoodles at its Red Oak, TX and Midland, TX locations.How do families reserve a Mini Goldendoodle puppy?A reservation fee locks in the price for 12 months from the deposit, with first-come, first-served puppy selection. Families can reserve or join the waitlist through the Purkey Puppies website.Does Purkey Puppies deliver puppies?Yes. Beyond local pickup, Purkey Puppies offers flight nanny service and ground transportation on request.About Purkey PuppiesPurkey Puppies is a family-run Goldendoodle breeding program raising health-tested F1B, Mini, and Standard Goldendoodles for families across Texas, with locations in Red Oak and Midland. Puppies are whelped and raised in family homes, and each goes home at eight weeks with its first shot, a veterinary well-check, and a complete health record. Learn more at purkeypuppies.Purkey Puppies - Goldendoodle Puppies101 Pebble Ridge CourtRed Oak, TX 75154(432) 770-6013...Media ContactJenna Purkey / Jonathan PurkeyPurkey Puppies...(432) 770-6013

Jenna Purkey / Jonathan Purkey

Purkey Puppies

+1 432 770 6013

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Purkey Puppies Highlights Health-Tested Mini Goldendoodle Puppies in Texas News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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