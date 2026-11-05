Anchorage Asset Management AG Announces New Leadership Team And Strengthens Its International Management Structure

FMA-authorised since 2006, the Liechtenstein-based asset management firm expands its leadership across private banking, investment fund structuring, and PR.

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anchorage Asset Management AG, an established asset management firm headquartered in Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein, and authorised and supervised by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) since 2006, announces the appointment of its new leadership team, marking a further step in the firm's long-term development and international growth strategy.The new management structure reflects Anchorage Asset Management AG's commitment to strengthening its institutional capabilities, broadening its professional expertise and further developing its presence across international financial markets.Bringing together complementary experience in Liechtenstein private banking, investment fund establishment and structuring, international client relations and strategic communications, the appointments are intended to support the firm's next phase of development while maintaining the professional standards that have underpinned its activities for two decades.The leadership team comprises Alexander Rinderer, Chief Executive Officer; Yevgeni Pavlovski, Director, Fund Solutions; Birgit von der Thannen, Client Relations; and Massimo Lucidi, Head of Public Relations & Communications.Alexander Rinderer – Chief Executive OfficerAlexander Rinderer, 59, a Swiss national, assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer.Having built his career in Liechtenstein's private banking sector, Rinderer brings extensive financial services experience and a deep understanding of the Principality's financial landscape.As Chief Executive Officer, he oversees the firm's strategic direction and operational development, with particular emphasis on strengthening its market position and supporting its long-term growth.His appointment reflects Anchorage Asset Management AG's commitment to experienced leadership, institutional continuity and sustainable long-term development.Yevgeni Pavlovski – Director, Fund SolutionsYevgeni Pavlovski, 48, an Austrian national, will lead the firm's Fund Solutions division.He brings over 25 years of international experience spanning asset management, banking, consulting and information technology. His professional background includes managing a Liechtenstein-based fund management company, where he specialised in establishing and structuring investment funds for professional and institutional market participants across a broad range of asset classes and regulatory frameworks.In his new role, he will lead Anchorage Asset Management AG's Fund Solutions activities, overseeing the development of investment vehicles and bespoke fund structures designed to meet the evolving needs of international financial markets.Birgit von der Thannen – Client RelationsBirgit von der Thannen, 33, an Austrian national, joins the firm's management team, responsible for client relations.Her professional background includes experience in Liechtenstein-based private banking, where she developed expertise in client relationship management, service coordination, and delivering tailored client support.At Anchorage Asset Management AG, she will help strengthen the firm's client relationships and maintain a service approach defined by professionalism, continuity and individual attention.Her appointment underscores the importance the firm places on long-term relationships, responsiveness and the quality of its client experience.Massimo Lucidi – Head of Public Relations & CommunicationsMassimo Lucidi, 53, an Italian journalist and communications professional with experience in both Italy and the United States, will lead the firm's public relations and corporate communications.A member of the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a professional member of FERPI, the Italian Public Relations Federation, Lucidi has established a career spanning journalism, institutional communications and public affairs in national and international settings.In his new position, he will oversee Anchorage Asset Management AG's corporate communications strategy, media relations and institutional positioning, supporting the firm's visibility and reputation across its principal markets.His appointment reflects the firm's recognition of the importance of effective institutional dialogue and clear, consistent communication in an increasingly interconnected financial environment.Building on Two Decades of Financial Market ExperienceAuthorised by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein since 2006, Anchorage Asset Management AG operates within a well-established European financial centre recognised for its regulatory framework, institutional stability and international orientation.As a member of the European Economic Area and through its close economic and monetary relationship with Switzerland, the Principality of Liechtenstein provides a distinctive environment for financial services firms operating across European and international markets.The strengthening of Anchorage Asset Management AG's leadership team marks another milestone in the firm's development, bringing together established asset management experience with additional expertise in investment fund structuring, client services, and institutional communications.With its renewed management structure, the firm aims to build on its established foundations while pursuing opportunities for measured, sustainable growth.Anchorage Asset Management AG remains committed to a business model centred on professional expertise, long-term client relationships, sound governance and an international perspective on financial services.About Anchorage Asset Management AGAnchorage Asset Management AG is an asset management firm headquartered in Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein. Authorised and supervised by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) since 2006, the firm operates within Liechtenstein's regulated financial services framework.Media EnquiriesMassimo LucidiHead of Public Relations & CommunicationsAnchorage Asset Management AGVaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein

Massimo Lucidi

International Reputation Institute LLC

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Anchorage Asset Management AG Announces New Leadership Team and Strengthens Its International Management Structure News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC November 05, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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