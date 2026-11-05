Vanwa Legal PLLC Vancouver Personal Injury Lawyer Wins 2026 Best Personal Injury Law Firm In Vancouver, WA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, WA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, WA - November 05, 2026 -

VANWA LEGAL PLLC VANCOUVER PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER has been named the 2026 Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Vancouver by Top Business Awards US. Founded by attorney Roger Priest, the practice represents people injured in accidents and families pursuing wrongful death claims across Clark County and Southwest Washington.







In its published award, Top Business Awards US identifies courtroom experience and clearly disclosed fee terms as the main reasons for selecting the firm. The award explanation also points to direct attorney involvement, a public office address and a defined service area as information prospective clients can check before contacting the practice.

Priest worked as both a prosecutor and a public defender before establishing his private practice. His published biography describes roughly a decade in government criminal justice work, during which he handled thousands of cases and tried nearly one hundred jury trials.

He now represents injured people in matters involving vehicle collisions, unsafe property conditions and other accidents. His earlier work also included DUI cases, experience the firm identifies as relevant when representing people injured by impaired drivers. He earned his law degree at Florida Coastal School of Law in 2008 and is licensed in Washington and Oregon.

The practice handles car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian accident claims, along with dog bites, slip and fall injuries and wrongful death matters. Its car accident representation includes investigating a collision, gathering evidence and addressing insurance coverage. Depending on the circumstances, a claim may involve the other driver's liability policy, Personal Injury Protection or uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

For an injured person, the legal work can run alongside medical treatment, missed work and discussions with an insurer. The firm's website describes how an attorney reviews the circumstances of an accident and the losses involved, including medical expenses, lost income and continuing care needs. The available compensation depends on the facts of the individual case.

The firm offers an initial consultation at no cost and handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis. Under its published fee terms, an attorney fee is payable only if the firm recovers compensation. The practice states that clients work directly with an attorney from the first call through resolution, with the attorney responsible for case strategy and communication.

The firm serves Vancouver and surrounding communities, including Camas, Washougal, Battle Ground, Ridgefield and La Center. The 2026 recognition and the publisher's selection explanation are available on the award page.

About VanWa Legal PLLC Vancouver Personal Injury Lawyer

VanWa Legal PLLC Vancouver Personal Injury Lawyer is a personal injury practice founded by Roger Priest and based in Vancouver, Washington. Through its Vancouver Personal Injury Law website, the firm provides information about accident claims, insurance issues and its legal services. Its office is located at 10000 NE 7th Ave, Suite 400E, Vancouver, WA 98685.

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For more information about VanWa Legal PLLC, contact the company here:

VANWA LEGAL PLLC VANCOUVER PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER

Roger Priest

(360) 397-7103

...

10000 NE 7th Ave, Suite 400E

Vancouver, WA 98685

United States

CONTACT: Roger Priest