STRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADEMI LLP INVESTIGATES CLAIMS OF SECURITIES FRAUD AGAINST STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STRA's stock is down more than 20%; Ademi LLP is investigating Strategic Education for potential securities fraud.

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Strategic Education (Nasdaq: STRA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Strategic Education may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Are You a STRA Shareholder?

If you're losing money on your Strategic Education investment, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you to discuss your rights.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The Company's previous claims about its business operations in Australia.

What Should STRA Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

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SOURCE: Ademi LLP