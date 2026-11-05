Pecoy Copper Announces Closing Of Strategic Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“” or the“”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQX: PCUUF) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the“”), previously announced in the news release dated November 2, 2026, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX, NYSE: HBM) (“”) and an additional strategic investor (the“”). At closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 14,914,100 and 9,762,425 common shares of the Company (the“”) to Hudbay and the Strategic Investor, respectively, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$49.8 million. Immediately following the closing of the Private Placement, each of Hudbay and the Strategic Investor held approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, in each case, calculated on a partially-diluted basis.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used to advance exploration and development activities at the Company's flagship Pecoy copper-gold project (“ Pecoy” or the“ Pecoy Project”) in southern Peru, including ongoing drilling, resource definition and expansion activities, geological and metallurgical studies, and technical work supporting the Company's planned updated mineral resource estimate, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company and Hudbay entered into an investor rights agreement, as previously described in the news release dated November 2, 2026 announcing the Private Placement.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project and the Tororume Project, which together cover approximately 19,800 hectares in southern Peru's Arequipa region. Pecoy is a large, undeveloped porphyry system located at approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, with access to established infrastructure, power, water and Pacific ports.

Prior to the Company's current drill program, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling had been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth.

The Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol D5E and on the OTCQX under the symbol PCUUF.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

666 Burrard Street, Suite 2700

Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Tel: 1 (778) 401-9305 | Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future operations, activities, developments, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budgets”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“predicts”,“projects”,“intends”,“targets”,“aims”,“anticipates” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement; and the risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended April 30, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain. Except as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update, revise or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For all these reasons, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, as the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.