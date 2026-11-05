CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevated Magazine has named TROPA Reposado its pick for the collector in "Our Favorite Tequila Gifts That Land: A Buyer's Guide by Recipient," a holiday guide that sorts nine bottles by who is receiving them rather than by score alone. TROPA Reposado also appears in the guide's $150 to $200 tier, alongside Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul Reposado, and Cincoro Extra Añejo.

The guide argues that most tequila gift lists rank bottles by quality and stop there, even though a gift has to look right when it comes out of the wrapping, taste good to someone whose palate the giver may not know, and still mean something once it is empty. Elevated Magazines organizes its picks around the collector, the showpiece, the milestone, the purist, the budget buyer, and the recipient who is hard to read.

**Why TROPA Reposado Won the Collector Pick**

TROPA Reposado comes in a hand-painted ceramic vessel under one of four collectible caps: Scarlet, Skye, Moss, or Midas. Every bottle holds the same tequila, and the buyer does not know which cap is inside until the box is opened, a blind-box format borrowed from collectible toys. The guide notes that Forbes has called the bottles "a hand-painted ceramic work of art."

Elevated Magazine also describes the liquid itself: 100% agave from Jalisco, rested a little over three months in American oak, and made with a functional mushroom blend used during distillation. Tasting notes include cinnamon, roasted hazelnut, vanilla, and caramelized oak.

TROPA Reposado retails for $160 and sells out fast, so availability can be limited. The guide recommends ordering by early December because limited editions tend to sell out before the holidays.

A Bigger Gift: The Añejo Artist Series

For gift-givers with a larger budget, the guide also features the TROPA Añejo Artist Series, a 300-bottle limited edition designed with Nikolai Haas, with caps hand-beaded by South Africa's HAAS Sisters. It is priced at $599, is released in drops, and is the only bottle in the guide's "above $200" category.

**A Bigger Gift: The Añejo Artist Series**

For gift-givers with a larger budget, the guide also features the TROPA Añejo Artist Series, a 300-bottle limited edition designed with Nikolai Haas, with caps hand-beaded by South Africa's HAAS Sisters. It is priced at $599 and is the only bottle in the guide's "above $200" category.

**Choosing the Right Bottle**

Elevated Magazines advises buyers to look for "100% agave" on the label and to choose the style first. Reposado, which rests two to twelve months in oak, is described as the safest style when the recipient's taste is unknown.

TROPA Reposado is available at products/reposado. The full Elevated Magazines guide is available at elevatedmagazines.

**About TROPA Tequila**

TROPA is a 100% agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, made at NOM 1412. A functional mushroom blend is used during distillation. TROPA Reposado rests about three months in American oak and has notes of hazelnut, vanilla, oak, caramel and cinnamon. It is bottled in a hand-cast ceramic mushroom vessel under one of four collectible caps: Scarlet, Skye, Moss or Midas. Recent recognition includes No. 1 rankings in Drinking Tequila's Best Sipping Tequilas of 2026 guide, Next Luxury's 10 Best Premium Tequilas in 2026 and Luxury Lifestyle's 10 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping in 2026.

**About Elevated Magazine**

Elevated Magazine is one of the most expansive independent luxury lifestyle media networks in the United States, publishing premium editorial content in print and digital formats. Its titles cover yachts, estates, automotive, art, architecture and design, men's and women's lifestyle, jetset and snow lifestyle, and wine, spirits and cuisine. Each issue is distributed in print and online, and companion editorial runs daily on ElevatedMagazines. The network reaches affluent readers, collectors, executives, and tastemakers in the U.S. and beyond.

*Please drink responsibly. You must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol.*

Sarah Palmer

Elevated Magazine

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Elevated Magazine Names TROPA Reposado the Top Tequila Gift for Collectors in 2026 Buyer's Guide News Provided By All Star Digital November 05, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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