Temistocles Arjona Appointed CEO Of FUELUS Group To Drive Regional Growth

Temistocles Arjona FUELUS CEO

- Temistocles ArjonaPANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The company connects global energy supply with the needs of Latin America and the Caribbean.FUELUS, a strategic partner in energy solutions for Latin America and the Caribbean, announced the appointment of Temistocles Arjona as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a role he has held since February 2026. His leadership will focus on driving the company's regional expansion and strengthening its role as a strategic partner in energy solutions for markets across Latin America and the Caribbean.Arjona joins FUELUS with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including investment banking and wealth management, as well as in the telecommunications and energy sectors. Throughout his career, he has led the development and execution of strategic business plans for companies and institutions across the region, including American Express, Visa, Credicorp Bank, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), as well as multilateral organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).His experience also extends to the public sector. Arjona served as an advisor to the Government of Panama on foreign trade, energy, technology and innovation and was part of an international team that advised countries such as Panama, Colombia, and Costa Rica on the modernization of their public infrastructure. In addition, he has taught at business schools affiliated with local universities and is a recognized voice in finance and international affairs, with numerous appearances on CNN and regular contributions to local and international print media.FUELUS is part of a global energy conglomerate with more than 600 employees and 30 years of experience in the sector. This backing, together with its relationships with international producers and suppliers, supports a clear mission: to connect global energy supply with the region's needs and facilitate reliable, competitive supply that contributes to its development.From its regional office in Panama, FUELUS coordinates its commercial activities and client service across Latin America and the Caribbean. Its strategy focuses on expanding relationships with global suppliers and regional clients, building long-term partnerships, and meeting the supply needs of commercial aviation, maritime and land transportation, industry, and power generation.“Our mission is to connect the capabilities of global suppliers with the real energy needs of Latin America and the Caribbean. We want to build long-term relationships that enable reliable, competitive energy supply and drive progress across the region. I have worked with governments and multilateral organizations on infrastructure modernization initiatives, and I will bring that same discipline to FUELUS” said Arjona.About FUELUSFUELUS is a strategic partner in energy solutions for Latin America and the Caribbean, with a regional office in Panama. Its portfolio includes gas, coal, diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, marine fuels, and heavy fuel oil. The company works with international suppliers to meet the needs of its regional clients, including airlines, airports, distributors, shipping companies, manufacturers, and companies in the industrial and power generation sectors.

Maria Cegarra

Dataidea Consulting (PR Team)

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Temistocles Arjona Appointed CEO of FUELUS Group to Drive Regional Growth News Provided By Dataidea Consulting November 05, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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