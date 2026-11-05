From Cookware To Cosmetics, Washington State Proposes New Protections Against Toxic Chemicals

Department of Ecology proposes restrictions on PFAS, siloxanes, and toxic flame retardants in products

- Cheri Peele, director for government and market policy at Toxic-Free FutureOLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 3, 2026, the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) released its draft regulatory determinations to the legislature proposing restrictions on toxic chemicals in products, including cookware, cosmetics and personal care products, firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE), plastic turf, and building materials. The draft regulatory determinations can be found in this table.The proposals mark important progress toward keeping toxic chemicals out of products and protecting health, but only requires reporting for PVC and PVDC in plastic packaging and 6PPD in motor vehicle tires. Ecology is proposing restrictions on 10 chemicals or chemical classes present in 12 product categories and reporting requirements for four chemicals or chemical classes present in four product categories.“PFAS 'forever chemicals' have no place in our kitchens, and hormone-disrupting siloxanes have no place in our personal care products,” said Cheri Peele, director for government and market policy at Toxic-Free Future.“We applaud Ecology for proposing restrictions that will help prevent toxic chemicals, linked to cancer and other serious health harms, from being put into products we use every day.”Peele added,“Washington needs to go further on toxic plastics like PVC. Ecology has already done the work to identify safer, feasible alternatives for some packaging applications, yet instead of proposing restrictions, the agency is calling for more information and proposing reporting requirements. When safer solutions are already available, we should be eliminating toxic plastics from packaging-not just collecting more information about them.”The proposals also expose a critical gap in Washington's safer products law. 6PPD-quinone, a chemical formed from 6PPD used in motor vehicle tires, is lethal to coho salmon. Yet state law limits Ecology's ability to restrict 6PPD unless safer alternatives are already feasible and available on the market.Toxic-Free Future urges the legislature to ban 6PPD and regrettable substitutes in motor vehicle tires and remove legal barriers that prevent Washington from restricting dangerous chemicals when safer alternatives are not yet available on the market. Stronger laws can protect health and the environment while driving innovation toward safer chemicals and materials.Ecology will open a 45-day public comment period and a final regulatory determinations report is expected by June 2027. The law requires Ecology to adopt the final regulatory actions in rule by June 2028.ABOUT SAFER PRODUCTS FOR WASHINGTONThe Safer Products for Washington Act is the nation's strongest law regulating toxic chemicals in products. Everyday products are the largest source of toxic chemicals entering Washington's environment contaminating homes, waterways, people, and wildlife, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.The law directs state agencies to identify products that are significant sources of high-priority chemicals and gives Washington's Department of Ecology the authority to restrict. The law also allows Ecology to ban or require the disclosure of harmful chemicals in a wide range of products-including plastics, personal care products, electronics, and building materials. The law also allows Ecology to obtain product ingredient information to inform regulatory decisions and protect public health.TOXIC-FREE FUTUREToxic-Free Future is a national leader in environmental health research and advocacy. Through the power of science, education, and activism, Toxic-Free Future drives strong laws and corporate responsibility that protects the health of all people and the planet.

Stephanie Stohler

Toxic-Free Future

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From cookware to cosmetics, Washington state proposes new protections against toxic chemicals News Provided By Toxic-Free Future November 05, 2026, 22:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Politics, Science



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