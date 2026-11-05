Coopercompanies Announces Release Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2026
The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 1193290. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at
About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit
Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
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