Federal Budget 2026 Puts Canada's Tax System In The Spotlight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Budget 2026 puts Canada's tax policy squarely at the centre of its investment plan-both through heavy spending on incentives as well as efforts to simplify the system.

Amid a rosier-than-expected economic backdrop, the budget includes $151 billion in new spending measures.

“The federal government is looking to make Canada a more business-investment-friendly environment, mainly through spending away any revenue windfalls,” says CPA Canada's chief economist David-Alexandre Brassard.

CPA Canada welcomes the government's commitment to what it calls“the most ambitious effort in decades to simplify the tax system,” an issue the organization has long called for.

While CPA Canada continues to advocate for a comprehensive, strategic review of Canada's tax system, the measures announced in the budget represent an important step in the right direction, says Ryan Minor, CPA Canada's director of tax.

“This is a very tax-focused budget, with the government acknowledging that many piecemeal rules require review,” says Minor.“We are encouraged by the recognition and hopeful the government will continue down this path toward a simpler, more efficient tax system.”

To schedule an interview, please contact ....

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) is one of the most influential accounting organizations in the world. As a non-regulatory body comprised of individual CPA members, CPA Canada supports the profession and represents Canadian CPAs at the national and international levels.

Nationally, CPA Canada acts in the public interest to promote transparency in financial markets, prepares CPAs for a rapidly evolving business environment through extensive guidance and programming and contributes to standard setting and policy making. Globally, CPA Canada works together with international bodies to build a stronger accounting profession worldwide.