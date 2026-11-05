Indiana Wesleyan University Celebrates Opening Of $30 Million I AM THIRD Arena

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 80,000-square-foot facility will usher in a new era for Wildcat basketball while advancing a mission that extends far beyond athletics

MARION, Ind., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) will celebrate the grand opening of its $30 million I AM THIRD Arena on Friday, Nov. 6, marking a significant milestone for the university and the greater Grant County community. The 80,000-square-foot facility will welcome fans for its inaugural basketball doubleheader as the IWU women's and men's teams face Kuyper College.

The arena features seating for more than 2,000 spectators, five hospitality suites, a primary video board measuring more than 41 feet wide, and ribbon displays extending more than 70 feet around the court. The facility also includes a full-sized practice court, strength and conditioning facilities, student-athlete recovery spaces, and dedicated areas for team activities and broadcasting.

“At Indiana Wesleyan, our mission is to change the world by developing students in character, scholarship, and leadership,” said IWU President Jon S. Kulaga, Ph.D.“The I AM THIRD Arena is an investment in that mission, not simply in a building. We want students to understand that excellence and humility belong together, that their God-given gifts are meant to serve others, and that the lessons learned here extend far beyond the basketball court. Our hope is to send graduates into the world prepared to follow Christ faithfully wherever He calls them.”

At the heart of the arena is a philosophy that challenges one of the most familiar messages in competitive athletics: putting yourself first.

I AM THIRD represents a simple but countercultural conviction: God first, others second, self third. The philosophy, embraced by IWU men's basketball head coach Greg Tonagel and his program, emphasizes humility, servant leadership, and finding purpose beyond individual achievement.

The arena represents the realization of a vision Tonagel and others have pursued for approximately 15 years. For Tonagel, however, the building's significance will ultimately be determined by how the people who use it live out its guiding principles.

“This arena gives us a bigger platform and a greater opportunity, but what happens inside it will determine what the building stands for,” said Tonagel.“We can put I AM THIRD on the wall, but the name only has meaning if we live it out by putting God first and serving others.”

Rooted in Philippians 2:1–11 and its description of Christ's humility, the I AM THIRD philosophy has become central to IWU's approach to athletics. The arena is intended not only to support competitive excellence but also to serve as a place for mentorship, discipleship, and community engagement.

For IWU's basketball programs, the opening will mark the beginning of a new chapter. Both the men's and women's teams have established themselves as consistent contenders in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the new arena will provide enhanced facilities for training, competition, and the student-athlete experience.

For women's basketball head coach Ethan Whaley, who previously served on Tonagel's coaching staff, the arena represents years of shared vision and perseverance.

“For so many of us, this arena has been a dream for years. To finally see it become a reality is humbling,” said Whaley.“We're incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make it possible, and we're excited about what it means for our student-athletes and the entire IWU community.”

The new facility will provide student-athletes with training and recovery amenities uncommon at the NAIA level, including dedicated strength and conditioning spaces, a practice facility, and recovery technologies designed to support physical performance and well-being.

The arena is also expected to strengthen IWU's connections with Marion and the surrounding region by welcoming visitors for athletic competitions, youth camps, and other community activities. Its hospitality areas and advanced audiovisual technology will provide opportunities to host guests and create an engaging game-day experience.

“Every part of this arena was designed with intentionality, from the training and recovery spaces to the technology and game-day experience,” said Brian Jaworski, Ph.D., vice president of student development and athletics.“Our goal was to create an exceptional environment for our student-athletes while providing a place where the broader community can gather, connect, and experience what makes IWU special.”

The project broke ground on Oct. 18, 2024, following years of planning and fundraising. It represents a significant investment in the university's long-term future and the continued development of its athletic programs.

The arena is one of the major initiatives within IWU's Momentum Plan, a comprehensive effort to invest in the university's facilities, academic programs, and mission. Its opening will represent the realization of a vision developed over more than a decade, with the expectation that its influence will extend well beyond the basketball court.

For more information about I AM THIRD Arena and Indiana Wesleyan University Athletics, visit IWUWildcats.com.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a Christ-centered academic community committed to changing the world by developing students in character, scholarship, and leadership.

Since its founding in 1920 as Marion College, IWU has grown into the largest private university in Indiana and one of the largest members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities. Through three divisions, the residential campus in Marion, IWU National and Global serving adult and online learners, and Wesley Seminary equipping pastors and ministry leaders, IWU serves more than 16,000 students who seek to live out their calling with wisdom and integrity.

Our impact reaches far beyond the classroom. IWU contributes nearly $650 million each year to Indiana's economy, supports more than 3,500 jobs, and provides over $35 million annually in scholarships. The university partners with communities across the state and nation, strengthening families, supporting local businesses, and expanding educational opportunities through faith and learning.

Attachments



I AM THIRD Arena IWU Strength and Conditioning Facilities

CONTACT: Max Wing 614-429-8623...