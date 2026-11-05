Everest Group Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Everest Group, Ltd. - EG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Everest Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EG), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Everest common stock between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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Everest investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3604. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Everest and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that after the market closed on October 27, 2025, less than three months after Defendants last assured investors that the Insurance division's casualty reserves were adequate, Everest disclosed that it had recorded $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development, driven principally by adverse development in U.S. casualty losses from accident years 2022 through 2024. The Company also entered into an agreement providing up to $1.2 billion of protection against further adverse development on approximately $5.4 billion of North American Insurance and Other segment reserves for accident years 2024 and prior.

On this news, the price of Everest's shares fell $39.07 per share, or 11.4%, from $343.98 on October 27 to $304.91 on October 28, 2025.

The case is City of Detroit General Retirement System v. Everest Group, Ltd. et al., No. 26-cv-09448.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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