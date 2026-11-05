Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Hires Patricia Herndon As Government Relations Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis ("FHLBank Indianapolis" or "Bank") announced today that it has hired Patricia Herndon of the Michigan Bankers Association (MBA) to head the Bank's government relations function.

Effective Nov. 16, Herndon, former EVP and chief policy officer for the MBA, will begin her role as Government Relations Officer (GRO) after more than 15 years in key positions for the Michigan banking trade group.

As GRO, Herndon will work to expand the Bank's mission of providing reliable liquidity and supporting affordable housing and community development by elevating the organization's political footprint across its two-state district of Indiana and Michigan, as well as strengthening relationships with congressional members and key policy thought leaders in Washington, D.C.

“Patricia brings strong leadership and decades of advocacy and policy experience to the table,” President and CEO Brendan McGrath said.“That will be key as we look to advance our mission and the important role our organization plays in the economic stability of Indiana and Michigan.”

Herndon joined the MBA in 2011 as advocacy director, then became SVP for government relations in 2026 before being promoted to EVP and chief policy officer in 2019. Before joining the MBA, she was the state government affairs specialist for State Farm Insurance. Herndon also worked as an intern for former Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelly and in the Michigan House of Representatives for Ken Sikkema.

“The mission of the Bank and its support for financial institutions and housing across Michigan and Indiana is deeply meaningful to me,” said Herndon, who will be based in Michigan.“I look forward to the opportunity to share this with policymakers to create a better understanding and elevate the work being done across the Bank's district.”

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FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit . Also, follow the Bank on LinkedIn, as well as Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that, a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.

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