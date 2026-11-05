MAKE-A-WISH CHILD NOAH RODA TO HELP SANTA LIGHT CHICAGO's TALLEST CHRISTMAS TREE ON NOVEMBER 19, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now just two weeks away, 900 North Michigan Shops' 10th annual tree-lighting ceremony, Illuminate 900, returns with live performances, festive experiences, and seasonal food and drink, all in support of Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just two weeks until the holiday season officially begins on Michigan Avenue, 900 North Michigan Shops is preparing to host the 10th anniversary of their annual tree lighting ceremony, Illuminate 900, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6PM-8PM.

The annual celebration transforms the luxury shopping destination into a six-story winter wonderland featuring live holiday entertainment, festive experiences for guests of all ages, seasonal food and beverages, and Chicago's tallest Christmas tree. Marking a decade of holiday tradition, the event serves as a holiday love letter to the City of Chicago while raising critical funds for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The culmination of the storybook evening arrives when Santa joins Noah Roda, a 7-year-old from Park Ridge, IL, to flip the switch and light the majestic 54-foot-tall tree, officially shining the first holiday lights on Michigan Avenue.

Adding to the significance of the evening, Noah's sister, who is also a Make-A-Wish child, will join the family for the celebration, making the occasion an especially meaningful holiday moment.

Proceeds from Illuminate 900 benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois, helping grant life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. Over the past decade, the event has grown into the organization's largest holiday fundraising event in Chicago, underscoring the meaningful impact of this cherished community tradition.

Click here to see just how magical it is.

Images/B‐Roll click here. Photo Credit: 900 North Michigan Shops.

Event Highlights Include:

. Excerpts from the holiday ballet performance of The Nutcracker

. Photo opportunities with a real-life Elf on the Shelf

. Professionally trained, opera-singing angel performing holiday classics

. Contemporary dance company performing to the season's top holiday dance tune

. Urban drum corps marching and performing throughout the venue

. Sugar cookie decorating station for kids

. Costumed holiday characters, including Santa himself

. A special tree-lighting ceremony featuring Santa and Make-A-Wish child NAME

WHERE: Festivities take place across all six levels of 900 North Michigan Shops, iconic anchor of Michigan Avenue.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6PM-8PM. The actual lighting of the tree is scheduled to take place at approximately 7:30PM.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets available her at three different levels based on desired guest experience, with prices ranging from $5 to $35. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish® Illinois.

SPONSOR INFORMATION: Bacardi USA will be offering guests an elevated cocktail experience by enlisting its portfolio of premium brands, and Four Seasons Hotel Chicago will be catering the event.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000-square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale's, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, MaxMara, L'AGENCE, Brooks Brothers, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram and Facebook, or visit .

Attachments



The Moment Chicago's Tallest Christmas Tree is Lit Make-A-Wish Child Selected to Join Santa in Lighting of the Tree

CONTACT: David Murga 900 North Michigan Shops 7739314461 murga@900nm.com