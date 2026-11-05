Vortex Doors Named One Of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating its third consecutive year as a certified Most Loved Workplace® and second year among America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, Vortex Doors continues to be recognized for its positive workplace culture, dedicated employees, and commitment to creating a supportive work environment

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind every successful service call at Vortex Doors is a team of people who make it possible. Their technical knowledge, collaboration, and pride in their work help businesses stay secure, accessible, and operational. Those same qualities help shape a workplace worth celebrating.

Vortex Doors is proud to be recognized as one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ® for 2026. This milestone honors the people behind the company and underscores the importance of building an environment where employees feel connected to their work and to one another.

The best trade jobs offer more than interesting responsibilities. They give people a sense of purpose, opportunities to contribute, and a team they can count on. Vortex's recognition puts those qualities at the center of its career story.

A Positive Culture Built Through Everyday Actions

Workplace culture comes to life in everyday moments. A teammate takes time to explain a repair. A service center employee helps coordinate a challenging request. A manager recognizes the effort behind a job well done.

At Vortex, collaboration connects employees across the field, service centers, and support teams. Each person brings a different perspective, but their work supports a shared goal: helping customers keep their businesses moving.

“What makes Vortex special is the people who show up every day ready to support each other and do great work. Whether it's helping a teammate solve a problem or going the extra mile for a customer, those everyday moments are what make our culture something we're proud of,” said Kristin Slyker, CEO of Vortex Doors.

That teamwork also shapes the employee experience. Sharing knowledge, communicating clearly, and helping one another solve problems build relationships that make demanding work more rewarding. A positive culture grows through those repeated actions and the people who choose to make them part of the workday.

Putting People at the Center of the Workplace

Human Resources plays an important role in creating a workplace where employees feel supported from the beginning of their careers. From welcoming new hires and guiding employees through onboarding to providing resources for professional development, the HR team helps build a positive employee experience at Vortex Doors.

Clear communication, employee recognition, and opportunities for feedback are essential to maintaining that environment. These efforts help strengthen relationships between employees and leadership while creating a workplace where individuals feel valued for their contributions.

“One of the best parts of working at Vortex is seeing the relationships people build along the way. We want our employees to feel valued, supported, and excited about the work they do. Being recognized as one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ® is a wonderful reminder of the people who make Vortex such a great place to work,” said Rose Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vortex Doors.

Meaningful Work With a Visible Impact

Commercial door, dock, and gate service brings together mechanical troubleshooting, hands-on skill, and customer relationships. Every day presents opportunities to solve problems that affect how businesses operate.

A repaired sectional door allows deliveries to resume. A functioning automatic entrance helps customers access a building. A restored gate helps secure a property. Employees can see the practical difference their work makes.

That combination of purpose, variety, and technical challenge is part of what makes the best blue collar jobs rewarding. At Vortex, each completed service call reflects the efforts of multiple people working toward a result that matters to the customer.

Celebrating the People Behind the Recognition

Being named one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ® in 2026 is a proud achievement for Vortex Doors. Above all, it is a celebration of its employees.

It recognizes the people who bring care to a customer conversation, persistence to a difficult repair, and encouragement to a teammate. Their contributions shape both the service Vortex delivers and the culture employees experience every day.

As Vortex celebrates this milestone, the focus remains on the people who make the company a place to contribute, connect, and take pride in meaningful work. Learn more about careers at Vortex at vortexdoors.com/careers.

About Vortex Doors

Founded in 1937, Vortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, installation, and maintenance services to businesses throughout the United States. Its trained technicians service commercial doors, automatic doors, fire doors, loading docks, rolling steel and sectional doors, security gates, access control systems, and specialty door products. Vortex serves customers across retail, property management, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, construction, and wholesale industries.

(800) 698-6783

vortexdoors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at