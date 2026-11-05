SUNY Old Westbury Launches Efforts To Reintroduce Performing Arts After More Than 30-Year Absence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic effort underway to add music and other arts degrees, enrich Student Life, and expand opportunities for engagement

Old Westbury, NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNY Old Westbury today announced the beginning of a comprehensive effort to reinvigorate performing arts instruction on campus, marking the largest investment and focus in this area in more than 30 years.







Carl Allen, Professor, SUNY Old Westbury

The initiative reflects the University's commitment to creating new opportunities for students who wish to pursue studies and careers in the performing arts while providing a vibrant and well-rounded student experience for all on campus.

To lead this effort, the University has appointed Carl Allen. A noted musician and music educator, Allen has been appointed as a full-time professor and will focus first on bringing jazz music education and programs to the campus.

"A comprehensive college education has to provide opportunities for students to discover and develop their talents,” said SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams.”Degrees in music, acting, and theater allow students to refine their artistic gifts while experiencing meaningful pathways for their lives and careers. These programs will also enrich our campus community and strengthen cultural engagement for all of us associated with SUNY Old Westbury. We believe reintroducing the performing arts is an investment in the intellectual and social life of our campus."

The initiative will unfold in phases and include engagement with students, faculty, alumni, and community partners. The University has begun assessing facilities, programming opportunities, and potential partnerships as it seeks to develop a sustainable model for the future.

"Our goal is to broaden the student experience through academic and extracurricular experiences that enable creativity to thrive," said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Lanoue. "Performing arts courses and related activities encourage students to think critically, to communicate, and to work with each other. These skills are valuable regardless of a student's field of study or career aspirations.”

Beginning with Jazz

Allen will serve as a linchpin in this effort. He will in the short term strengthen the campus' Performing Arts minor and create a jazz-specific minor. At the same time, he will be working with colleagues in the Visual Arts Department and the campus' academic leaders to develop undergraduate degree offerings for future student enrollment.

“Carl Allen brings a unique blend of artistic, entrepreneurial, and industry expertise that will be incredibly valuable as we create our new performing arts degree offerings,” said Fred Millan, interim dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.“His leadership and experience will prepare students not only to excel as artists, but also to build successful and sustainable careers.”

With over 240 recordings to his credit, Allen is an accomplished drummer, sideman, bandleader, entrepreneur, and educator. He comes to Old Westbury after having served for the past five years as the William D. and Mary Grant Endowed Professor and director of Jazz Studies at The University of Missouri – Kansas City. Prior to that, he was the artistic director of Jazz Studies at Juilliard School.

“I am overjoyed to bring my 40-plus years of experience as a performing and recording artist and educator to an institution that welcomes me and the opportunity to implement an arts program,” said Allen of his appointment.“It allows me to share my life's experience and lessons that I have learned from some the masters of music like Benny Golson, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and others.”

He noted the guidance he received from those masters and from Art Blakey, legendary jazz drummer, bandleader and founder of The Jazz Messengers, who told Allen that it was his obligation to share his knowledge with the younger generation.

“We will work tirelessly to educate, empower and encourage our students to succeed to become the best version of themselves,” said Allen. “We grow in community, not in isolation and we intend to build a community here that will enable our students to fulfill their dreams through commitment to learning, mentorship and relationship building.”

Along with his career in academics, Allen has played on Grammy-winning albums and with jazz legends, including Ron Carter and Freddie Hubbard. The list of luminaries with whom he has performed includes Michael Brecker, Randy Brecker, Benny Golson, Jennifer Holliday, J.J. Johnson, Rickie Lee Jones, Sammy Davis Jr., Branford Marsalis, Kenny Garrett, Lena Horne, Ruth Brown, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Bobby Hutcherson, Mike Stern, Nellie McKay, Terence Blanchard, Phil Woods, Benny Green, Cyrus Chestnut, Joe Henderson, and Billy Childs.

He is also an accomplished businessman, having co-founded Big Apple Productions and created Nella Productions, which offers editions of The New York Jazz Symposium workshops around the world.

Bringing Back a Past Strength

The performing arts were once an integral part of campus life at SUNY Old Westbury.

The American Music, Dance and Theater program began in 1971 and was led by musical artists and educators including Makanda McIntyre, Charshee McIntyre, Warren Smith and Richard Harper.

“SUNY Old Westbury has a rich and vibrant history for the arts, specifically jazz,” said Allen.“I am honored and feel blessed to have this amazing opportunity to bring the arts back to our campus.”

The program was interdisciplinary and featured a "multicultural" focus, including what over time became one of the oldest jazz-studies programs in the country. Its coursework covered music, acting, vocal performance, African dance and more. The program was shuttered in 1995 due to budget constraints.

Campus leaders believe the time is right to reestablish a performing arts presence that complements the institution's academic mission and enhances student engagement.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a journey," said Sams.“"We are focused on creating experiences for today's students that broaden their horizons while carefully considering how the performing arts can support our future growth and excellence."

About SUNY Old Westbury

SUNY Old Westbury is a university where students with a passion for learning are empowered through excellence to thrive in, and help build, a more just, sustainable world. As Long Island's only public liberal arts institution, SUNY Old Westbury challenges its students to own their futures through an environment that demands academic excellence and fosters intercultural understanding. As members of the most diverse student body in the SUNY system, the University' nearly 5,000 students study in nearly 50 undergraduate degree opportunities in Old Westbury's liberal arts and professional programs and 16 graduate programs in business, data science, education, integrative neuroscience, liberal studies and mental health counseling. For more information on SUNY Old Westbury, visit







Students study in the 1970s with Professor Richard Harper as part of the campus' then American Music, Dance and Theater Program.

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