Residential Construction Industry Calls On The Federal Government To Continue Focusing On Creating Conditions To Bring Long-Term Stability To Housing Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) appreciates the federal government's continued focus on housing and their enhanced focus on ownership housing, in an effort to support a healthy and balanced housing market that enables Canadians to achieve the dream of home ownership.

The 2026 fall federal budget, Masters of our destiny, contains a number of specific measures that will address housing affordability including funding to invest in accelerating municipal approvals and changing mortgage rules for newly built homes. The budget also lays out a roadmap for future work to invest in municipal infrastructure and the construction of new housing.

“Residential construction in Canada has tremendous multiplier impacts for the national economy, as 100 per cent of the labour is Canadian through well-paying skilled trade jobs, and nearly 90 per cent of the input materials are sourced from Canadian manufacturers and suppliers,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO, BILD.“With housing markets cooler across the country, it is tempting to think that the housing crisis is behind us. However, addressing the underlying structural challenges that exist in attracting capital to invest in infrastructure and housing is a vital step to bringing long-term stability to the housing market. Now is the time to work on collaborative solutions to create the conditions for long-term affordability and stability in Canada's housing market.”

BILD stands ready to work with the federal government, and with all levels of government, to find additional mechanisms to improve the health and stability of the new housing market in support of Canadian new home owners and renters.

About BILD

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

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CONTACT: Nadine Habib Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 416-617-7994...