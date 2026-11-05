Walker Mattress Introduces Scratch & Dent Appliances In Killeen Area

- Jayson Walker, Owner of Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance

KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned retailer brings brand-new appliances with minor cosmetic imperfections at savings of 30% to 70% off retail prices.

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance is now offering a new selection of scratch-and-dent appliances in Killeen and surrounding communities, providing local customers with access to brand-new appliances at significant discounts. The family-owned retailer, which has served the Bell County area since 1999, is expanding its appliance offerings to include refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and other major appliances with minor cosmetic imperfections.

The scratch-and-dent appliances available at Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance are brand-new units with minor cosmetic blemishes, such as small scratches or dents. Despite these imperfections, each appliance is tested, inspected, cleaned, and confirmed to be in full working condition before being offered to customers. This approach allows Killeen-area families to purchase reliable, functional appliances while enjoying savings of 30% to 70% off standard retail prices.

The introduction of scratch-and-dent appliances addresses a growing need among Killeen residents seeking quality home appliances without the premium price tag. For families managing household budgets, the opportunity to purchase a fully functional refrigerator, washer, or dryer at a fraction of the typical cost represents meaningful savings that can be applied to other household needs. The cosmetic imperfections on these appliances are typically minor and often located in areas that are not visible once the appliance is installed in a home.

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance maintains an in-stock inventory of scratch-and-dent appliances, allowing customers to browse available options and complete their purchase the same day. This immediate availability eliminates the waiting periods often associated with appliance purchases and provides a convenient solution for customers who need to replace a broken appliance quickly. The store's location at 710 Edwards Dr in Harker Heights serves customers throughout Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple, and surrounding communities in Central Texas.

The family-owned business has built its reputation over more than two decades by focusing on value, affordability, and personalized service for Bell County families. The addition of scratch and dent appliances to the store's inventory reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing budget-friendly options without compromising on quality or reliability. Customers visiting the store can expect the same friendly, approachable service that has defined Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance since its founding.

For more information about scratch and dent appliances in Killeen, visit

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance is a family-owned and operated business that has served the Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple, and surrounding Central Texas communities since 1999. Located at 710 Edwards Dr. in Harker Heights, TX, the store offers mattresses, furniture, appliances, and recliners with a focus on affordability, same-day availability, financing options, and trusted brands for Bell County families.

Jayson Walker

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance

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Walker Mattress Introduces Scratch & Dent Appliances in Killeen Area News Provided By Local Business Press November 05, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology



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