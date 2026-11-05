Martignetti Hospitality Group Announces Expansion Of Cape Ann Hotel Collection With Two Coastal Properties

Inn at Good Harbor Beach (Gloucester, MA)

The Martignetti Hospitality Group expands its coastal hotel collection and introduces the Inn at Long Beach and the Inn at Front Beach

- John Paul Martignetti, Co-Owner of MHGGLOUCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Martignetti Hospitality Group (MHG), the Massachusetts-based company behind Sogno restaurant, Sogno at Sea yacht charters, and the Inn at Good Harbor Beach, has announced the acquisition of Cape Ann Motor Inn, located at 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester, Massachusetts.Together with its previously acquired Captain's Bounty on the Beach, located at 1 Beach Street in Rockport, Massachusetts, the latest acquisition expands MHG's growing Cape Ann hotel collection to three coastal properties.Cape Ann Motor Inn will be renamed the Inn at Long Beach, while Captain's Bounty on the Beach will become the Inn at Front Beach. Both join MHG's growing collection of beachfront inns, with a focus on modern amenities, warm hospitality, each property's distinctive charm, and the traditions that have welcomed generations of families.“Since childhood, we've always had a personal connection to these beaches. Now, we are sharing that experience with the next generation and beyond,” said Michael Martignetti, Co-Owner of MHG.“We look forward to meeting longtime guests, welcoming new families, and working alongside the wonderful existing teams while thoughtfully introducing our own touches.”“The response to the Inn at Good Harbor Beach has been incredibly rewarding. We're excited to bring that same vision and commitment to The Inn at Long Beach and The Inn at Front Beach as we continue building our presence on Cape Ann. Being able to invest in these properties and contribute to their future is incredibly meaningful to us. Our vision is to preserve what makes each location special while thoughtfully introducing improvements that will serve guests and the surrounding communities for years to come,” said John Paul Martignetti, Co-Owner of MHG.All three properties remain fully operational, welcoming guests and accepting reservations. As Martignetti Hospitality Group continues to develop its long-term vision for the collection, additional details regarding planned enhancements, guest amenities and property investments will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit martignettihospitality

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Martignetti Hospitality Group Announces Expansion of Cape Ann Hotel Collection with Two Coastal Properties News Provided By Image Unlimited Communications November 05, 2026, 22:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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