Youth Service America Recognizes 50 National Gold Ribbon Schools In Service-Learning
Schools were selected based on responses submitted by their principal or other school administrator to a national survey measuring the prevalence of youth service and community participation in America's K-12 schools. Criteria included the percentage of students participating in service-learning, whether the school has a service-learning requirement for some or all students, whether the school regularly arranges service-learning opportunities for students, the percentage of teachers trained in and using service-learning in their classrooms, integration of 6 student voice and leadership practices, and implementation of 13 service-learning practices based on the K-12 Service-Learning Standards for Quality Practice.
The 2026 honorees are:
Amy Biehl Charter High School - Albuquerque, NM - Amy Biehl High School District
Bridgeprep Academy Duval County - Miami, FL - Duval County Public Schools
Camden Forward School/Urban Promise Academy - Camden, NJ
Center Virtual Academy - Center, CO - Center Consolidated School District No. 26
Centerville High School - Centerville, SD - Centerville School District
Central Magnet School - Murfreesboro, TN - Rutherford County Schools
Chain Exploration Center - Waupaca, WI - Waupaca School District
Claymont High School - Uhrichsville, OH - Claymont City Schools
Craigmont High School - Memphis, TN - Shelby County Schools
Crescent View Academy - Aurora, CO
Damascus High School - Damascus, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Del Norte High School - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Public Schools
Earle B. Wood Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Freedom High School - Oakley, CA - Liberty Union High School District
Ft Sam Houston Elementary School - San Antonio, TX - Ft Sam Houston Independent School District
Gaithersburg High School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Green Hope High School - Cary, NC - Wake County Schools
Hillview High School - Tustin, CA - Tustin Unified School District
Islamic School Of Rhode Island - West Warwick, RI
John H. Francis Polytechnic - Sun Valley, CA - Los Angeles Unified School District
Julius West Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Lomie G. Heard Elementary School - Las Vegas, NV - Clark County School District
Los Encinos School - Encino, CA
Middle Valley Elementary School - Hixson, TN - Hamilton County Schools
Mission Continuation High School - San Fernando, CA - Los Angeles Unified School District
New Roberto Clemente School - Paterson, NJ - Paterson Public Schools
Newesd 101 Open Doors Program - Spokane, WA - Educational Service District 101
Odessa Shannon Middle School - Silver Spring, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Odyssey STEM Academy - Lakewood, CA - Paramount Unified School District
Poway To Palomar Middle College High - San Diego, CA - Poway Unified School District
Public School 133 Fred R Moore - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #5
Public School 527 East Side School For Social Action - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #2
Putnam City West High School - Oklahoma City, OK - Putnam City Schools
Quince Orchard High School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Quincy Middle School - Quincy, MI - Quincy Community Schools
Redland Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Reese Road Leadership Academy - Columbus, GA - Muscogee County School District
Renaissance Charter School At Chickasaw Trail - Orlando, FL - Orange County Public Schools
Ridgeview Middle School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Shady Grove Middle School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Sierra High School - Manteca, CA - Manteca Unified School District
SOAR Charter Academy - San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino City Unified School District
The Foundation Academy - Jacksonville, FL - Duval County Public Schools
Vanguard High School - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #2
Walker Middle Magnet - Odessa, FL - Hillsborough County Public Schools
Wesley Prep - Dallas, TX
West Harrison Middle School - Gulfport, MS - Harrison County School District
Western New York Maritime Charter School - Buffalo, NY - Western New York Maritime Charter School
William H. Farquhar Middle School - Olney, MD - Montgomery County Public Schools
Yucca Valley High School - Yucca Valley, CA - Morongo Unified School District
Selected from a national pool of over 400 schools that responded to the survey, these schools exemplify what it means to create a culture of service-learning - where students take the lead in identifying real-world problems, collaborating with community partners, and building solutions that foster meaning, purpose, and belonging. Students in these districts aren't just learning about the world - they're improving it.
“These districts aren't just checking a box for community service. They've embedded service-learning into the curriculum, empowered students as change agents, and built sustainable systems to ensure every student has access to meaningful civic engagement opportunities,” said Michael Minks, Vice President of Partnerships at YSA.“We're honored to recognize them for setting the bar nationally.”
To learn more about Youth Service America, visit YSA
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