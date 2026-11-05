Youth Service America Recognizes 50 National Gold Ribbon Schools In Service-Learning

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Youth Service America (YSA) recognizes 50 K-12 schools across the United States selected as 2026 National Gold Ribbon School in Service-Learning, honoring their commitment to youth voice and leadership, civic engagement, and student-led community impact. This national honor highlights their exceptional commitment to empowering students through service-learning initiatives that address real-world challenges.Schools were selected based on responses submitted by their principal or other school administrator to a national survey measuring the prevalence of youth service and community participation in America's K-12 schools. Criteria included the percentage of students participating in service-learning, whether the school has a service-learning requirement for some or all students, whether the school regularly arranges service-learning opportunities for students, the percentage of teachers trained in and using service-learning in their classrooms, integration of 6 student voice and leadership practices, and implementation of 13 service-learning practices based on the K-12 Service-Learning Standards for Quality Practice.The 2026 honorees are:Amy Biehl Charter High School - Albuquerque, NM - Amy Biehl High School DistrictBridgeprep Academy Duval County - Miami, FL - Duval County Public SchoolsCamden Forward School/Urban Promise Academy - Camden, NJCenter Virtual Academy - Center, CO - Center Consolidated School District No. 26Centerville High School - Centerville, SD - Centerville School DistrictCentral Magnet School - Murfreesboro, TN - Rutherford County SchoolsChain Exploration Center - Waupaca, WI - Waupaca School DistrictClaymont High School - Uhrichsville, OH - Claymont City SchoolsCraigmont High School - Memphis, TN - Shelby County SchoolsCrescent View Academy - Aurora, CODamascus High School - Damascus, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsDel Norte High School - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Public SchoolsEarle B. Wood Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsFreedom High School - Oakley, CA - Liberty Union High School DistrictFt Sam Houston Elementary School - San Antonio, TX - Ft Sam Houston Independent School DistrictGaithersburg High School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsGreen Hope High School - Cary, NC - Wake County SchoolsHillview High School - Tustin, CA - Tustin Unified School DistrictIslamic School Of Rhode Island - West Warwick, RIJohn H. Francis Polytechnic - Sun Valley, CA - Los Angeles Unified School DistrictJulius West Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsLomie G. Heard Elementary School - Las Vegas, NV - Clark County School DistrictLos Encinos School - Encino, CAMiddle Valley Elementary School - Hixson, TN - Hamilton County SchoolsMission Continuation High School - San Fernando, CA - Los Angeles Unified School DistrictNew Roberto Clemente School - Paterson, NJ - Paterson Public SchoolsNewesd 101 Open Doors Program - Spokane, WA - Educational Service District 101Odessa Shannon Middle School - Silver Spring, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsOdyssey STEM Academy - Lakewood, CA - Paramount Unified School DistrictPoway To Palomar Middle College High - San Diego, CA - Poway Unified School DistrictPublic School 133 Fred R Moore - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #5Public School 527 East Side School For Social Action - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #2Putnam City West High School - Oklahoma City, OK - Putnam City SchoolsQuince Orchard High School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsQuincy Middle School - Quincy, MI - Quincy Community SchoolsRedland Middle School - Rockville, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsReese Road Leadership Academy - Columbus, GA - Muscogee County School DistrictRenaissance Charter School At Chickasaw Trail - Orlando, FL - Orange County Public SchoolsRidgeview Middle School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsShady Grove Middle School - Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsSierra High School - Manteca, CA - Manteca Unified School DistrictSOAR Charter Academy - San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino City Unified School DistrictThe Foundation Academy - Jacksonville, FL - Duval County Public SchoolsVanguard High School - New York, NY - New York City Geographic District #2Walker Middle Magnet - Odessa, FL - Hillsborough County Public SchoolsWesley Prep - Dallas, TXWest Harrison Middle School - Gulfport, MS - Harrison County School DistrictWestern New York Maritime Charter School - Buffalo, NY - Western New York Maritime Charter SchoolWilliam H. Farquhar Middle School - Olney, MD - Montgomery County Public SchoolsYucca Valley High School - Yucca Valley, CA - Morongo Unified School DistrictSelected from a national pool of over 400 schools that responded to the survey, these schools exemplify what it means to create a culture of service-learning - where students take the lead in identifying real-world problems, collaborating with community partners, and building solutions that foster meaning, purpose, and belonging. Students in these districts aren't just learning about the world - they're improving it.“These districts aren't just checking a box for community service. They've embedded service-learning into the curriculum, empowered students as change agents, and built sustainable systems to ensure every student has access to meaningful civic engagement opportunities,” said Michael Minks, Vice President of Partnerships at YSA.“We're honored to recognize them for setting the bar nationally.”To learn more about Youth Service America, visit YSA

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Youth Service America Recognizes 50 National Gold Ribbon Schools in Service-Learning News Provided By Youth Service America November 05, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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