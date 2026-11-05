Data Foundation Wins Three Awards In The 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation announced today that it received three awards in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, which recognize brands, nonprofits, and individuals for social impact work:- Silver, Individual Recognition, Sustainability, Environment & Climate (Nonprofit): Sonia Wang, Senior Director of the Center for Climate and Environmental Data- Bronze, Community Engagement, Sustainability, Environment & Climate (Nonprofit): the Center for Climate and Environmental Data- Bronze, Content & Media, Technology (Nonprofit): the Data FoundationAll submissions for the Anthem Awards are reviewed by social impact experts in the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). Judges score every submission on five criteria: concept, execution, impact and engagement, inclusivity, and capacity building. The top-scoring entries become Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners. This year's finalists were selected from more than 2,500 submissions from more than 40 countries, including entries from the AARP, The LEGO Group, Sesame Workshop, Code for America, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Mellon Foundation, the National Geographic Society, and PBS.“The country needs trusted, nonpartisan stewards of its public data more than ever," said Nick Hart, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Data Foundation. "The Anthem Awards are a welcome recognition of the Data Foundation's rigorous, data-driven research and advocacy on how public data is governed, measured, and used across administrations. We're honored to have our community recognized for its incredible efforts. These awards underscore the merits of the Data Foundation's unique approach to data policy: starting from a spirit of radical collaboration, and convening government, industry, and academia around evidence rather than ideology.”Silver: Sonia Wang, Individual Recognition. The Individual Recognition category honors an individual who is an outstanding pioneer or innovator leading a nonprofit organization in service of a cause. Sonia won Silver for helping launch the Climate Data Collaborative and leading it through its transition into the Data Foundation's Center for Climate and Environmental Data (CCED). As a nonpartisan knowledge broker, CCED works to improve the quality, accessibility, and usefulness of the climate and environmental data that policymakers, natural resource managers, investors, risk managers, and regulators depend on to prioritize investments, manage risk, protect public health, and sustain the natural systems that economic activity depends on.Bronze: CCED, Community Engagement. The Community Engagement category honors partnerships or collaborations between two or more organizations, individuals, or entities that drive meaningful community engagement around a cause. CCED won Bronze for building durable cross-sector and cross-organization partnerships that strengthen the U.S. climate and environmental data infrastructure decisionmakers rely on. CCED has launched or incubated initiatives that bring together partners from government, industry, academia, and civil society. These include the GHG Coalition, which strengthens the U.S. greenhouse gas enterprise; the Methane Plume Technical Working Group, which develops shared best practices and standards for methane remote sensing; the Semantic Commons for Climate, Nature & Economy, which connects siloed climate and nature data; the Global Digital Single Market Data Alliance, which builds climate data ecosystems for green finance; and a free public emissions data portal. Since its launch in 2024, CCED has convened or contributed to more than 30 events, published more than 15 pieces of work, and been featured in The New York Times, MIT Technology Review, Politico, and Grist."Political and technological change is reshaping the U.S. climate and environmental data ecosystem. Leaders across sectors, and the communities they serve, need timely and trusted information now more than ever. Our work helps bridge the gap between data and action," said Sonia Wang, Senior Director of the Center for Climate and Environmental Data.Bronze: The Data Foundation, Content & Media. The Content & Media category honors the most innovative and effective use of data to inform, educate, or drive action around a cause. The Data Foundation won Bronze for its entry, "The Data Foundation – America's Nonpartisan Standard for Public Data Infrastructure," which recognizes the Data Foundation's work spotlighting how the federal datasets behind weather forecasts, disease surveillance, and economic measurement are governed and used. That work includes:- six consecutive annual federal Chief Data Officer (CDO) Surveys have sampled hundreds of federal data leaders;- the People's Data 100, a prioritization of the nation's highest-value public datasets;- and govDATAx and the Datum Awards, which convene government leaders, data practitioners, policymakers, technologists, and researchers.The entry also features the work of the Center for Evidence Capacity (CEC), which launched the Evidence Act Hub in December 2025 as a centralized public archive of federal evidence-building documents produced under the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 (Evidence Act). In July 2026, the Data Foundation launched Evi, an AI assistant that helps users search and analyze the learning agendas, evaluation plans, and capacity assessments stored on the Hub, with a citation to the source document for every answer.“The field of federal data and evidence is maturing, and it's incumbent on civil society groups like the Data Foundation to push the envelope on developing new and innovative ideas, such as creating AI tools to complement and accelerate the work of their federal partners in making public data more accessible and useful," said Sara Stefanik, Director of the Center for Evidence Capacity.“The Data Foundation initiatives recognized by the Anthem Awards, from Evi to the federal CDO survey, show the value of building digital resources that overcome the information silos within and across federal agencies, and a recognition of the value of bringing information together for users.”The Data Foundation thanks the supporters who celebrated its entries during the Anthem Community Voice public voting period in October.

J.B. Wogan

Data Foundation

+1 202-964-1130

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Data Foundation Wins Three Awards in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards News Provided By Data Foundation November 05, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, U.S. Politics



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