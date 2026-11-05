Sahm Capital And SASCO Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement At The 25Th WPC Energy Congress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – Sahm Capital Financial Company (“Sahm Capital”), a financial services company licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO), a publicly listed fuel retail and automotive services provider, on the sidelines of the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, SASCO App users who open an investment account with Sahm Capital through an approved referral program will receive financial incentives, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The initiative connects SASCO's consumer services with Sahm Capital's digital investment platform, providing a new channel for consumers to access Sahm Capital's investment services.

SASCO was established in 1982 and is listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul: 4050). The company operates more than 700 fuel stations, automotive service centers and convenience retail facilities across Saudi Arabia, with its mobile app serving more than 600,000 users. Its local service network and digital customer base complement Sahm Capital's investment platform.

“With Sahm App having surpassed two million users, we remain committed to making investing simpler and more accessible in Saudi Arabia,” said Bruce Ma, Vice President of Sahm Capital.“Our cooperation with SASCO connects everyday consumer services with digital investing, opening up more possibilities for people to participate in the financial markets.”

Developed by Sahm Capital, Sahm App provides investors with access to Saudi and U.S. markets through a single platform. It combines market data, advanced trading and analysis tools, AI-powered assistance, educational resources through Sahm Academy, and an in-app investor community. The app has also ranked No. 1 in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store.

The cooperation reflects Sahm Capital's continued focus on expanding access to investment services through digital innovation and local partnerships, consistent with its brand philosophy, Limitless Like You.

Sahm Capital – سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business (License No. 22251-25).

Sahm Capital leverages proprietary technology and financial solutions to provide investment services across Saudi and U.S. markets and support the evolving needs of investors. For more information, visit: .

Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) is a Saudi publicly listed company established in 1982 and listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul: 4050). The company operates a network of fuel stations and automotive service centers across Saudi Arabia, offering a range of services including fuel retail, convenience stores, vehicle services, and traveler facilities. Through its integrated service network, SASCO serves the everyday mobility and convenience needs of customers across the Kingdom.

For more information, visit .

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