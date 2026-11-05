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Jharkhand Road Accident: Seven People Die After Truck Hits Crowd

Jharkhand Road Accident: Seven People Die After Truck Hits Crowd


Date: 2026-11-05 05:46:07

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tragic Accident in Khunti

Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said.

Details of the Incident

Superintendent of Police (SP), Khunti, said that an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider: More details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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AsiaNet News

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