Jharkhand Road Accident: Seven People Die After Truck Hits Crowd
Tragic Accident in Khunti
Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said.
Details of the Incident
Superintendent of Police (SP), Khunti, said that an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider: More details are awaited. (ANI)
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