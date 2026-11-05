Wet Leather Work Gear Should Dry On Warm Air, Not Direct Heat, Jobsite's Product Developer Says

GRAND HAVEN, MI - November 5, 2026 - Wet leather boots and gloves should be dried slowly on warm air overnight, not on radiators, heaters or in a clothes dryer, according to JobSite, the footwear accessory brand of Manakey Group, LLC, as work on farms, construction sites and in the field heads into the cold, wet months. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration lists wetness and dampness among the risk factors for cold stress, and its cold stress guidance notes that wet feet lose heat 25 times faster than dry feet.

"Most people who ruin a good pair of leather gloves or boots in winter do it trying to get them dry by morning," said Brad Kamminga, Product Developer at JobSite. "They put them on the heater vent or in the clothes dryer because it's fast. Leather gives its water up slowly, and when you rush it with direct heat it gives up its oils too, and it comes back stiff and starts to crack."

Drying Without Damage

JobSite's guidance is to dry leather work gear by moving warm air through the inside of the boot or glove, rather than putting strong heat on the outside. The method matters more in winter, the company says, because the same pair is often soaked and dried every day for months, and each fast, hot drying adds to the damage.

"Start drying your gear the night before," Kamminga said. "Give it warm air and keep it off anything hot enough to burn your hand, and it'll be dry and still soft when you pull it on in the morning."

JobSite's Silent Boot Dryer is built around that approach. It dries boots, shoes or gloves overnight with fanless thermal air that rises naturally, without over-drying or shrinking, and draws 36 watts, according to the company. JobSite's FAQ explains the difference between that convection design and fan-powered models, and notes that its dryers also take gloves and helmets.

About JobSite

JobSite is a footwear accessory brand of Manakey Group, LLC, based in Grand Haven, Michigan. For over 20 years the company has supplied boot dryers, boot scrubbers and scrapers, insoles, laces and leather care products, selling directly to customers online and offering wholesale and bulk ordering to trade buyers. JobSite ships within the United States. More information is available at manakey.