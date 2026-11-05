Meridian And Harrison Street Asset Management Announce Sale Of El Dorado Medical Plaza In Tucson, Arizona

MENAFN - GetNews)"182,900-Square-Foot Healthcare Campus Includes Outpatient, Behavioral Health and Ambulatory Surgery Uses"

TUCSON, Ariz. - November 5, 2026 - Meridian, a full-service owner, operator and investor in healthcare real estate, and Harrison Street Asset Management ("Harrison Street"), a leading alternative global investment management firm with over $110 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across infrastructure, real estate, and credit strategies, are pleased to announce the sale of El Dorado Medical Plaza, a 182,900-square-foot, three-story healthcare campus in Tucson, Arizona. The Class B property includes medical office space, a surgery center and hospital uses.

The property is on an 11.77-acre parcel within Tucson's primary medical corridor, which includes Tucson Medical Center's ("TMC") main hospital campus and St. Joseph's Hospital. The campus is anchored by TMC and El Dorado Springs Behavioral Health, a Lifepoint Health behavioral health hospital.

Meridian and Harrison Street acquired El Dorado Medical Plaza in March 2021 through a joint venture partnership.

"When we acquired El Dorado in 2021, the uncertainty generated by COVID-19 made for a challenging investment environment, but it also reinforced our conviction in the long-term importance of well-located healthcare real estate," said John Pollock, CEO of Meridian. "We saw an opportunity to acquire a large healthcare campus at an attractive basis and believed that, with significant capital investment and active asset management, we could strengthen the property and create lasting value for both our tenants and our investment partners."

Following the acquisition, Meridian and Harrison Street invested in capital improvements at the property and worked with its major tenants on multi-year lease commitments and expansions.

"Our business plan centered on two priorities: investing in the property itself and strengthening the tenant base," Pollock continued. "Both were essential to repositioning the campus and creating a more stable healthcare asset."

Meridian and Harrison Street undertook extensive capital improvements at the property, including modernization of the elevators; replacement of major HVAC, central plant and electrical systems; installation of a new fire alarm system and emergency backup-generation capacity; plumbing upgrades; and improvements to entrances, circulation, parking, exterior areas and wayfinding. The companies also acquired the underlying land interest, converting the property to fee-simple ownership. Tenants made additional investments in facility improvements and clinical expansions.

"Just as important as the physical improvements was strengthening the tenant base and helping our healthcare partners grow within the campus," Pollock added. "Extending TMC's commitment to the property and supporting the expansion of El Dorado Springs Behavioral Health were significant components of our business plan."

Meridian, in partnership with Harrison Street, negotiated a lease extension with TMC, which now occupies approximately 78,000 square feet at the property. The campus supports a range of healthcare services, including infusion therapy, wound care, cardiac rehabilitation, primary care and inpatient behavioral healthcare.

"This transaction reflects our strategy of investing in demographically supported healthcare markets and partnering with leading health systems to own and operate high-quality properties that sustain the delivery of essential medical services," said Ben Mohns, Global Head of Asset Management - Real Estate at Harrison Street. "Through our partnership with Meridian, we executed targeted capital improvements, strengthened relationships with leading healthcare providers and enhanced the long-term value and strategic positioning of the asset for our investors."

"El Dorado is a good example of the type of healthcare real estate opportunity Meridian seeks out, a well-located property where thoughtful capital investment and hands-on asset management can create meaningful value," said Pollock. "This was a complex asset with a compelling mix of healthcare uses and few directly comparable properties in the market. We were able to execute our original business plan while supporting the evolving needs of the healthcare providers operating on the campus. The investments made by both Meridian and our tenants have significantly enhanced the property and helped position it to continue serving the Tucson healthcare community."

The buyer was Insight Medical Realty, based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Meridian and Harrison Street were represented in the transaction by JLL's Medical Properties Group. Andrew Milne, Evan Kovac, Matt DiCesare and Sam Prendergast facilitated the sale, while John Chun and Jarrod Howard arranged financing for the buyer.

Meridian currently owns and manages healthcare properties throughout the western United States. The sale of El Dorado Medical Plaza will allow the company to redeploy capital into future healthcare and value-add real estate opportunities.

Harrison Street Asset Management possesses substantial experience within the healthcare sector. Since its inception, the firm has acquired 392 healthcare delivery properties across North America, with a total investment of approximately $9.8 billion. The firm focuses on properties with leading design, technology, and energy standards, often working in direct partnership with leading health systems to deliver on next-generation healthcare infrastructure that meets the needs of system-backed hospital tenants.

About Meridian

Founded in 1999, Meridian is a full-service real estate owner and operator specializing in healthcare real estate. Meridian's services span the entire development and investment lifecycle, including acquisitions, entitlement, planning, development, construction management, leasing and asset management. Meridian has offices throughout the western United States and has developed and acquired millions of square feet of healthcare and life sciences real estate. For more information, see .

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management ("HSAM") is a leading global alternative investment management firm with $110 billion in assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago, Toronto, and London with over 600 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of over 1,100 institutional investors and over 300 Registered Investment Advisors.1

1 HSAM data and descriptions of HSAM's business are generally comprised of the aggregated data and business activities of investment advisors that are owned in whole or in part by HSAM. Assets under management ("AUM") reflects the AUM for the investment advisory and asset management clients of such investment advisors and is inclusive of the regulatory AUM of such investment advisors that is reported in their respective Form ADVs.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of September 30, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.