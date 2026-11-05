What OMB's AI Memo Asks Of Agency Leaders And Staff, And Where Role-Based AI Training Fits

COLUMBIA, MD - November 5, 2026 - Since April 2025, federal agencies have worked under an Office of Management and Budget memorandum that asks two things of their people. Every agency must have a Chief AI Officer, and the federal workforce is expected to build foundational knowledge of how to use AI responsibly. LEXX, a cybersecurity and information technology training provider based in Columbia, Maryland, is explaining to federal and contractor training managers what the memo actually asks, and where role-based AI training can sit beside the training agencies already have.

OMB Memorandum M-25-21, "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust," was issued on April 3, 2025. It states, "Within 60 days of the issuance of this memorandum, the head of each agency must retain or designate a Chief AI Officer (CAIO)." Agency heads may designate "an existing official, such as a Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer, Chief Technology Officer, or similar official with relevant or complementary authorities and responsibilities, provided that individual has significant expertise in AI."

"The memo doesn't tell anyone which course to take, and it names the training OMB and GSA already offer as a resource agencies can use," said Ben Tchoubineh, chief executive officer of LEXX. "Where a leader or a team that works with AI every day wants a certification that tests how they apply it in their own job, a role-based course can sit alongside that training."

What the Memo Asks of the Workforce

Under the heading "Enabling an AI-Ready Federal Workforce," the memorandum states, "The Federal workforce has a responsibility to develop and maintain, at a minimum, foundational knowledge of how to use AI responsibly in performing their official duties." It adds, "Agencies should leverage AI training programs and resources, such as the annual training made available government-wide by OMB and GSA, to strengthen the technical skills of staff in AI and AI-enabling roles."

The memorandum does not name or require any vendor certification. How each agency builds that knowledge, and what training it uses beyond the government-wide offering, is left to the agency.

Role-Based AI Courses for Leaders and Teams

LEXX Live, the instructor-led arm of LEXX, teaches role-based courses from the AI CERTs AI+ line. AI+ Chief AI Officer is aimed at senior leaders and covers AI strategy, team building, governance and risk, and business impact. AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1 is aimed at people who use AI tools in their work and requires no coding experience. AI+ Sales and AI+ Marketing are aimed at client-facing teams.

Each course is offered as a one-day instructor-led class, live online or in person, or as about eight hours of self-paced content, and each includes an official exam and a digital badge. The course pages list each instructor-led course starting at $995, with private classes for teams available on request. Course details are published at and , and the AI course range at .

LEXX answers group and agency training inquiries at .

About LEXX

LEXX is a cybersecurity and information technology training provider. Its instructor-led arm, LEXX Live, operates a training center in Columbia, Maryland, and runs certification courses across security, cloud, networking and artificial intelligence. LEXX Online provides self-paced courses. LEXX states that its instructor-led training is used by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies and is delivered by more than 400 certified expert instructors.