New Book Reveals What Bartending Can Teach Us About Building A Better Business

MENAFN - GetNews) Entrepreneur Will Anderson releases Business Is Like Bartending: Simple Lessons for Building a Better Business, published by Kindness Publishing. Drawing on nine years behind the bar and decades of entrepreneurial experience, the book shares practical lessons on leadership, customer relationships, and business success.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - November 5, 2026 - What do great bartenders and successful business leaders have in common? According to entrepreneur and author Will Anderson, quite a lot.

In his new book, Business Is Like Bartending: Simple Lessons for Building a Better Business, published by Kindness Publishing, Anderson draws on years working behind the bar at a neighborhood restaurant and decades of entrepreneurial experience to share an entertaining and practical approach to business success.

Before owning insurance agencies, restaurants, rental properties, and other businesses, Anderson discovered that some of his most valuable business lessons came from serving customers, solving problems, working with colleagues, and learning to anticipate people's needs.

Those experiences became the foundation for a philosophy that emphasizes relationships, preparation, responsiveness, leadership, and the importance of making customers feel valued.

Business Lessons from Behind the Bar

Throughout the book, Anderson uses familiar situations from the restaurant and hospitality world to illustrate principles that apply to virtually every business.

A bartender who notices an empty glass before the customer asks for another demonstrates the importance of anticipating customer needs.

A restaurant employee who steps outside a job description to help a colleague illustrates the value of teamwork.

A manager who rolls up his sleeves to wash dishes demonstrates that leadership is defined by actions rather than titles.

And knowing when to stop serving a difficult customer offers an unexpected lesson about protecting employees, maintaining standards, and recognizing that not every customer relationship is worth keeping.

The book also explores hiring for character, simplifying business operations, responding to customer concerns, managing growth, and creating lasting impressions.

Practical Lessons for Everyday Business Challenges

Unlike traditional business books filled with complicated theories and management jargon, Business Is Like Bartending emphasizes straightforward ideas that readers can immediately apply.

Each chapter includes a practical "Behind the Bar" section encouraging readers to examine their own businesses, ask important questions, and take specific actions to improve.

The book is designed for entrepreneurs, small-business owners, managers, sales professionals, hospitality leaders, and anyone responsible for building strong customer relationships.

More Than a Book

Kindness Publishing plans to support the book through a continuing author visibility program.

The objective is to introduce Anderson's ideas to business leaders and organizations that can benefit from his practical approach to leadership and customer service.

Business Is Like Bartending: Simple Lessons for Building a Better Business is available on Amazon.

About Will Anderson

Will Anderson is an entrepreneur and business author whose professional experience includes ownership and operation of insurance agencies, restaurants, rental properties, and other businesses. His nine years working behind the bar at a neighborhood restaurant helped shape his philosophy of leadership, customer service, and business management.

Business Is Like Bartending shares the lessons he learned and how they can help others build stronger businesses.

About Kindness Publishing

Kindness Publishing, a division of The Kindness Revolution, works with nonfiction authors to transform their experience, expertise, and personal stories into professionally published books. Its publishing approach emphasizes author credibility, professional visibility, and opportunities that extend beyond traditional book sales.