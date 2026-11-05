2026 Kuliang Forum Opens In Fuzhou, Spotlighting Lasting Bonds Between Chinese And American People

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 Kuliang Forum, organized by People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd., opened in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on Wednesday, bringing together guests from China and the US to explore ways to strengthen people-to-people ties and advance practical cooperation. For the first time, the forum was held in the city where the century-old Kuliang story began.

Under the theme of "Moving Towards Each Other," participants at this year's forum shared their perspectives on the history and future of China-US friendship, how language and cultural exchanges can bring people closer, and the importance of providing young people with more opportunities to meet, learn from and work with one another.

At the opening ceremony on Wednesday morning, Yu Shaoliang, president of People's Daily, said that as a flagship platform for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the US, this year's forum would bring together forces for closer engagement and open new paths for cooperation, friendship and the future.

He expressed hope that people from all sectors in both countries would be guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, share more stories of friendship, voice greater support for cooperation, and deepen mutual understanding and mutual trust.

He also called on media organizations, think tanks, universities, businesses and local communities in both countries to use the forum as a bridge for deeper exchanges and cooperation in education, science and technology, trade and culture, encouraging more frequent visits and interactions between the two peoples and helping them build closer ties.

Through sincere dialogue and exchanges, he said, the two sides should work to deliver more practical results that benefit the people of both countries and contribute to global development, achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and further strengthen the momentum for China-US friendship.

Zhao Long, secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Qin Haixiang, secretary of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the CPC, also attended the forum and delivered remarks.

US participants highlighted how language learning, shared experiences and everyday interactions help build personal connections.

"People-to-people exchanges should not be like visiting an aquarium," said Eric Chipman, executive director of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation and Gung Ho Programs, speaking in Chinese at the forum. He argued that genuine connections could only be built when people went beyond observing one another and found opportunities to take part in each other's lives and work toward shared goals.

In an interview with the Global Times, Chipman said a major challenge was Americans' limited exposure to China. Drawing on his nearly two decades of experience organizing China-US exchange programs, he said firsthand experiences could profoundly change young people's perspectives.

"When they come here, they can't view the world the same way ever again," he said, adding that some former student participants had gone on to study or work in China or encourage others to visit.

Chipman described Kuliang's history as a reminder of the long-standing connections between the two countries. He also expressed interest in bringing American students to Kuliang in the future, saying, "That would be incredible."Other US participants also shared their thoughts on how to foster understanding between the two peoples, drawing on their own experiences and areas of interest.

Trenton Marsolek, a 27-year-old Tsinghua University alumnus, visited Kuliang for the first time during the trip. He told the Global Times that the Kuliang story and the friendship it represents carry significant meaning for China-US relations. He said friendships between Chinese and American people had endured through changing historical circumstances.

To promote greater mutual understanding, Marsolek said more young Americans should visit China and experience the country firsthand. He said young people did not need to begin conversations with complicated political or philosophical topics.

"At the end of the day, we're all human," he said, adding that conversations about ordinary topics help people see one another as individuals and build mutual understanding.

For Vivian, a Chinese-American student at Peking University's School of Chinese as a Second Language, the forum was particularly meaningful given her work in teaching Chinese to international students.

She told the Global Times that language learning cannot be separated from culture, real-life settings and stories. The forum offers American students and other visitors an opportunity not only to learn about Kuliang and its history, but also to experience Chinese culture firsthand.

Drawing on her experience in Chinese language education, Vivian stressed that people need to interact with one another in order to develop genuine understanding. Such exchanges, she said, can help American students and business visitors gain a deeper appreciation of Chinese culture.

This year's forum also featured roundtable discussions and youth exchange activities. Participants discussed the importance of constructive relations between major countries, the lessons of history for China-US relations and ways to deepen friendship between the two peoples.

During the event, a new book, Bond with Kuliang: Stories of China-US Friendship and Cooperation, was launched, while an accompanying photo exhibition was held featuring images documenting exchanges and friendship between people in China and the US.

Since its launch in 2024, the Kuliang Forum has held two editions in Beijing and New York, bringing together more than 300 participants from various sectors in China and the US. The forum has become a platform for dialogue and exchange between people from both countries.

About PDCC:

People's Daily Digital Communication Co., LTD., founded in 2009, shoulders the responsibility of newspaper digital distribution, explores integrated development of media and internet of things communication, develops and deploys a large number of digital intelligent People's Daily Digital Bulletin Boards, covering all kinds of workplaces and widely settling in schools, communities, buildings, airports, subways and other public spaces.