Tennessee Human Rights Day 2026 Sets Theme:“One World, Many Voices”

MENAFN - GetNews) Annual celebration on December 10 will spotlight freedom of expression, Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Nashville, United States - November 5, 2026 - Tennesseans will gather on Thursday, December 10, 2026, for the Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day. The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the community hall of the Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203.

The planning committee has announced that this year's theme is "One World, Many Voices," focusing on Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."

"Freedom of expression is the right that protects all the others," says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville. "When people are free to speak, write, worship, report and create, a community can name injustice and work together to set it right. This year we celebrate the many voices that make Tennessee stronger, and the advocates who make sure every one of them can be heard."

Each year, the celebration honors Tennesseans who have made a lasting difference for human rights, with awards presented in three categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service and Lifetime Achievement. This year's awardees will be announced soon. The evening will also feature speakers, entertainment and exhibits from human rights organizations across the state.

International Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations on December 10, 1948. This year's Tennessee celebration falls on the anniversary itself.

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits and advocates works together each year to plan the event, including the Metro Human Relations Commission, the United Nations Association Nashville Cordell Hull Chapter, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology and others.

The event is open to the public. All details, including registration, are available at

About Tennessee United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international initiative that provides human rights education based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to educators, government and community groups. Learn more at