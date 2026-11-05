Gloversville Farm Brower Road Sugarhouse Offers Maple Meat Rub For Thanksgiving Turkey, Ham And Chicken

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Brower Road Sugarhouse Brower Road Sugarhouse, a Gloversville farm, is offering its Maple Meat Rub, made with its own maple sugar and spice blend, for $6 per 3 ounces. Local cooks can use it on Thanksgiving turkey, ham or chicken, and on beef, fish and wild game.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY - November 5, 2026 - Brower Road Sugarhouse, a Gloversville maple farm, is offering its Maple Meat Rub ahead of Thanksgiving. The rub mixes the sugarhouse's own spice blend with maple sugar it makes itself. A 3-ounce package costs $6, sized for home cooks preparing turkey, ham or chicken for the holiday.

The rub isn't limited to holiday birds. Brower Road Sugarhouse recommends it for beef, poultry, fish and wild game, so one package stays useful long after the Thanksgiving leftovers are gone.

Key takeaways:



Brower Road Sugarhouse sells its Maple Meat Rub for $6 per 3 ounces.

The rub blends the sugarhouse's own spice mix with maple sugar it produces itself.

It works on beef, poultry, fish and wild game, including Thanksgiving turkey, ham and chicken. Brower Road Sugarhouse has been operating since 2005.

What goes into the rub

The base is maple sugar from Brower Road Sugarhouse's own production. The sugarhouse mixes it with a special blend of spices it puts together in-house. That maple sugar separates the rub from a standard spice mix, and it comes from the same farm that packages and sells the finished product.

“Big flavor starts with a little maple,” said Jim Deming, owner of Brower Road Sugarhouse.

Built for the Thanksgiving table

The sugarhouse is aiming the rub at Thanksgiving cooks working with turkey, ham or chicken. It also suits beef, fish and wild game, so it moves easily from the holiday meal to weeknight dinners. Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a natural day for shoppers picking up gifts or pantry items.

How to buy the rub

The Maple Meat Rub costs $6 for 3 ounces. Learn more at browerroadsugarhouse or call 518-775-6499. Brower Road Sugarhouse lists its hours as open 24 hours, seven days a week, and serves customers in Gloversville, Kingston and Newburgh.

About Brower Road Sugarhouse

Brower Road Sugarhouse is a maple farm in Gloversville, N.Y., that opened in 2005. It makes its own maple sugar, which goes into products such as its Maple Meat Rub, and serves customers in Gloversville, Kingston and Newburgh. Learn more at browerroadsugarhouse.