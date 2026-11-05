2-Level Puzzle Parking System Installed In Russia: Built For Outdoor Use And Cold Weather

We recently completed a 2-level puzzle parking system project in Russia. Unlike some larger mechanical parking projects that require a full installation team on site, this system has a relatively straightforward structure and installation process. After receiving the equipment, the customer chose to handle the installation with remote technical support from our team.

Throughout the installation, our engineers provided online guidance, helping the customer understand the assembly process and complete the necessary installation steps. This approach allowed the project to move forward without requiring our technicians to travel to the site.

Designed for Outdoor Installation

One of the main considerations for this project was the outdoor installation environment. Since the equipment would be exposed to rain, snow, and changing weather conditions, standard surface treatment was not sufficient for the project requirements.

We therefore used hot-dip galvanizing for the main steel structure. This treatment provides a protective zinc coating that helps prevent corrosion and improves the equipment's resistance to long-term outdoor exposure. It is particularly important for parking equipment installed in areas where moisture, rain, and snow are common.

Electrical Protection for Low Temperatures

The local winter climate was another important factor in the equipment configuration. Temperatures in many parts of Russia can drop significantly during winter, which may affect the performance and reliability of electrical components.

To address this concern, we made additional adjustments to the electrical system, including selecting suitable components for low-temperature operation and providing additional protection for the PLC control cabinet. These measures were intended to help the control system operate more reliably under cold-weather conditions.

For outdoor mechanical parking equipment, environmental conditions should be considered from the beginning of the project, rather than treated as an issue after installation.

Remote Installation Support and Project Completion

The installation was completed successfully with online technical assistance from our team. After installation and commissioning, the 2-level puzzle parking system was put into operation.

This project is a good example of how equipment configuration and installation support can be adapted to different project conditions. A relatively simple parking system can be installed by the customer with proper technical guidance, while specific environmental requirements can be addressed through appropriate material selection and electrical configuration.

Planning a Parking Project in a Cold or Wet Climate?

If you are considering a mechanical parking system for an outdoor project, local weather conditions should be part of the equipment selection process. Steel surface treatment, electrical component selection, control cabinet protection, and installation arrangements can all influence the long-term performance of the system.

At Cherish Parking, we can discuss your project requirements and recommend suitable configurations based on the installation environment. Whether your project is located in a cold region, a rainy area, or an outdoor residential or commercial site, our team can provide technical advice and remote installation support to help move your project forward.

About us

CHERISH Group, based in Qingdao, China, has been specializing in car parking lifts and parking systems since 2017. We focus on manufacturing, innovating, and providing fully customized parking solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients worldwide.