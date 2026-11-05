Meet MLY At CCTAE Melbourne 2026: Custom Swimwear OEM & ODM At Booth S06S08

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Meet MLY at CCTAE Melbourne 2026: Custom Swimwear OEM & ODM at Booth S06–S08

MLY is heading to the China Clothing Textiles & Accessories Expo (CCTAE) Melbourne 2026, taking place November 17–19 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). We invite swimwear brands, fashion buyers, retailers, and sourcing teams to visit us at Booth S06–S08 and discuss custom swimwear manufacturing, private label collections, and OEM/ODM development.

If you're preparing a new swimwear line or reviewing your current production partner, this is a chance to put real design and manufacturing questions on the table. Talk with us about your target customer, product range, fabric choices, fit requirements, branding details, and the steps needed to move from a concept to repeatable production.

Event at a Glance

MLY will participate in the China Clothing Textiles & Accessories Expo (CCTAE) Melbourne 2026, taking place from Tuesday, November 17, to Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). The Exhibition Centre entrance is located at 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, VIC 3006, Australia. We welcome swimwear brands, retailers, and sourcing professionals to visit our team at Booth S06–S08.

The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on November 17 and 18, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 19. We look forward to meeting you in Melbourne and discussing your custom swimwear and OEM/ODM manufacturing needs.

Why Meet a Custom Swimwear Manufacturer at CCTAE Melbourne 2026?

The China Clothing Textiles & Accessories Expo brings apparel and textile suppliers together with professional buyers looking for direct sourcing relationships. The Melbourne edition runs alongside the Global Sourcing Expo, so visitors can consider multiple parts of their supply chain in one trip. For a swimwear label, however, a supplier conversation is most useful when it moves beyond catalogs and price lists to actual development requirements.

A bikini that looks right in a sketch still needs a suitable stretch fabric, secure elastic recovery, an accurate size range, and construction that can be reproduced consistently. A one-piece design introduces different questions about body length, lining, support, and fit across sizes. An in-person meeting lets us talk through these decisions together and identify what information a factory needs before a reliable quotation or sample can be prepared.

Our focus at the exhibition is practical: helping brands understand how to turn individual designs into a coherent, manufacturable collection. We welcome both emerging labels that are planning their first range and established businesses that need a partner for new styles or future production programs.

Explore MLY's Swimwear and Beachwear Manufacturing Capabilities

Our product development covers several categories that brands often source as a coordinated collection. Each has its own construction priorities, and choosing the right manufacturing approach starts with the customer and the intended use.

Custom bikinis and one-piece swimsuits

Our two-piece bikini collections include design directions that can be adapted through print, color, silhouette, hardware, trims, and branding. For one-piece swimsuits, the conversation may focus more closely on torso proportions, lining, coverage, fit, and support. We can discuss how your reference designs translate into specifications and what needs to be confirmed during sampling.

Men's and children's swimwear

Brands building a broader range can also explore men's swimwear and kids' swimwear. For men's styles, length, waistband construction, pockets, print placement, and fabric hand-feel can influence the final product. For children's styles, movement, comfort, coverage, and size grading deserve careful attention. Requirements for intended markets, labeling, and applicable testing should be defined before production rather than assumed from a reference sample.

Beach dresses, cover-ups, and resortwear

A beachwear collection often works better when the pieces have a shared visual language. Our beach dress and cover-up range offers a starting point for discussing coordinated colors, prints, fabric drape, and styling alongside swimwear. That can help buyers plan a collection rather than sourcing isolated items that are difficult to merchandise together.

Private label details that make the collection yours

Private label development is about more than placing a logo on an existing garment. Depending on the project, brands may need custom prints, colorways, labeling, packaging, size specifications, and consistent finishing details across multiple styles. At the show, we can review which elements are already settled and which still need development before your range is ready for sampling or quotation.

How We Approach OEM & ODM Swimwear Development

Our custom swimwear development process connects design references, fabric and trim selection, sampling, production, quality checks, and shipping preparation. Buyers do not need to arrive with every answer. They do, however, benefit from understanding the decisions that shape cost, timing, and the finished garment.

Start with a defined design brief

For OEM projects, a clear tech pack or approved reference sample helps establish the intended silhouette, measurements, seam construction, linings, trims, and logo placement. For ODM discussions, we can begin with the customer profile and design direction, then review suitable styles and customization choices. Either way, specifying what makes the product distinctive at the start helps avoid expensive revisions later.

Choose materials for use, fit, and appearance

Fabric selection affects more than how a swimsuit feels on the hanger. Stretch and recovery influence fit; opacity and lining matter after the garment gets wet; print method and color choices affect the final appearance. Buyers can bring target performance requirements and reference materials, and we can discuss the options that should be assessed during development. Different components may require different testing, so final material specifications should be agreed on before bulk production.

Approve the sample before scaling up

Sampling is the point where a brand can verify the intended result instead of relying on drawings. Fit on the target size, placement of prints or hardware, stitching, support, and finishing should be reviewed against the approved specification. Once a style is approved, clear production references and quality checkpoints help both sides work toward consistency across sizes and orders. In our OEM and ODM manufacturing approach, sampling and production readiness are connected decisions, not separate afterthoughts.

Discuss Recycled Fabrics and Responsible Material Choices

Sustainability questions belong in a sourcing discussion when they affect product design and supplier verification. For brands considering recycled-content fabrics or other lower-impact material options, we can discuss available choices, construction needs, and the documentation required for the intended claim. Our sustainable swimwear manufacturing work includes recycled fabric options and attention to sourcing practices.

A useful starting point is to ask which specific fabric, trim, or component carries a certification or supporting document, whether that evidence applies to the proposed order, and how the material will perform in the finished design. Certification or recycled-content claims should be checked against the exact product and transaction rather than applied broadly to every style. This is particularly important when a brand has defined labeling, retailer, or import-market requirements.

Environmental goals should sit alongside the essentials: comfort, recovery, durability, color consistency, and a clear quality standard. Bringing those priorities to our booth will help make the discussion both creative and technically relevant.

What Should You Bring to Booth S06–S08?

You can have a productive conversation even if your collection is still taking shape. If you already have a project in development, bringing a few specific details will help us identify the right next step more quickly:

Your brand concept, target customer, price positioning, and the markets where you plan to sell.

Sketches, tech packs, photographs, or physical references showing the styles you want to develop.

Preferred categories and approximate number of styles, colors, and sizes in the first range.

Material preferences, print ideas, lining or support requirements, and any sustainability documentation needs.

Expected order volumes, sample approval schedule, and target launch or delivery window.

Questions about branding, labels, packaging, fit reviews, quality checks, or repeat orders.

These are discussion inputs, not prerequisites for visiting. If you're still deciding between a custom design and an adapted existing style, tell us what matters most: design control, development complexity, or the time available for launch. We can outline the information needed to evaluate those routes without promising a one-size-fits-all MOQ, quotation, or production schedule.

Plan Your Visit to CCTAE Melbourne 2026

The expo is a trade-only event for relevant industry professionals, including fashion brands, importers, retailers, manufacturers, agents, and sourcing teams. Trade registration is free, and the organizer recommends registering before arrival to make entry easier. You can check official Melbourne visitor information for current entry requirements and registration details.

The event takes place Tuesday through Thursday, 17–19 November 2026. Doors are scheduled to open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday. MCEC is in South Wharf; visitors heading to the Exhibition Centre can use the entrance at 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, VIC 3006. Please follow the venue's signs and the organizer's latest visitor guidance on the day.

If you're comparing several suppliers, consider reserving time for a focused swimwear discussion rather than treating every stand as a quick catalog stop. Bring the same core requirements to each meeting. Asking how a supplier handles development, sampling approvals, material evidence, and quality standards will tell you more than a headline price alone.

Let's Talk About Your Next Swimwear Collection in Melbourne

We look forward to meeting Australian and international buyers at MLY Booth S06–S08 during CCTAE Melbourne 2026. Tell us what you want to make, which decisions are still open, and what your launch needs to achieve. Our team can discuss custom swimwear, private label production, and practical next steps for an OEM/ODM project.

To arrange a conversation before the exhibition, contact our team and mention CCTAE Melbourne 2026, Booth S06–S08 in your message. See you in Melbourne on November 17–19.

About MLY

MLY is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production, sale, and service of custom sportswear, swimwear, board shorts, chiffon cover-ups, and printed T-shirts. We have spacious 8,000 sqm factories, advanced workshops, and production lines with strict quality control. With state-of-the-art printing machines and experienced staff, we can perfectly transfer customers' designs onto fabrics, bringing your unique styles to life.