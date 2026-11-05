Awqaf Minister Mourns Police Corporal Al-Salaytah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh and all ministry staff strongly condemned the tragic incident that occurred yesterday, claiming the life of Public Security Department (PSD) Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah while he was performing his national duty to protect the country and safeguard its security and stability.

In a statement, the ministry wished a speedy recovery to the police officer who was injured in the incident, praying that God grant him a full recovery and reunite him safely with his family and colleagues.

The ministry stressed that the blood of security personnel who stand on the front lines of duty and work tirelessly to ensure citizens' safety and peace of mind is precious, adding that their sacrifices are a source of pride for every Jordanian. Any attack against them, it said, constitutes an assault on the country's security and the rights of society as a whole.

It affirmed that the actions of an individual belonging to the Kharijites and espousing extremist Takfiri ideology have nothing to do with Islam or its teachings and objectives.

"Islam is innocent of extremism, Takfir (the practice of declaring other Muslims infidels) and the unlawful shedding of blood," the statement said, emphasizing that Islam upholds the sanctity of human life, prohibits aggression, and promotes security, mercy and justice.

The ministry cited the Quranic verse: "And do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden, except by right." It further stressed that targeting Public Security personnel, who have dedicated themselves to serving the nation and protecting its citizens, constitutes a blatant attack on the security of society as a whole.

The ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family, relatives and fellow servicemen, praying that God grant him His abundant mercy and forgiveness and provide his loved ones and colleagues with patience and solace.

//Petra// MF