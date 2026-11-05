Additional EUR 70B For Ukraine: Zelensky Reports Positive Response From EU
"I hear a positive response. I am grateful to the President [of the European Council, Antonio Costa] that the leaders basically approve of such a decision and that everyone will work on it. It is too early to say anything yet, because a decision still needs to be made, but we discussed our joint actions," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky, Costa discuss preparations for Abu Dhabi meeting, Ukraine's EU integration
He noted that Ukraine needs these funds in addition to the EUR 45 billion in EU support already announced.
"The EUR 70 billion is the amount specified by our military and our Cabinet of Ministers. It is what we actually need for 2027," Zelensky said.
On October 16, during a meeting of the European Council, Zelensky urged European leaders to provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 70 billion for defense in 2027.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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