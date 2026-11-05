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Zelensky: Ukraine Must Fight For $16B In Suspended US Aid

Zelensky: Ukraine Must Fight For $16B In Suspended US Aid


Date: 2026-11-05 05:40:44

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this in an interview with TSN, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine needs to move toward a new political infrastructure in the United States. We need to move quickly and bring together the bipartisan support we have. Taking into account the shifting balance of power, we need to build the dialogue properly. Our chances of receiving additional assistance from the United States may now improve," he said.

Read also: Additional EUR 70B for Ukraine: Zelensky reports positive response from EU

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has no choice but to strengthen itself, at least until the war is over.

"And that is why we need to work on a package from the United States. We need to raise the issue of the $16 billion from previous agreements and decisions that was suspended and never provided to Ukraine. We are grateful for everything that has been given, but Ukraine must fight for at least this money," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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