Kyrgyz Foreign-Invested Firms' Transport, Telecom Services At $359M In 2025
This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The volume of these services fell 0.6% (down 0.2 billion soms) compared to 2024, but was 14.4 billion soms higher than in 2021. According to the committee, these enterprises accounted for 12% of the country's total transport and cargo storage services in 2025 and 56.7% of communications services.
Hotels and restaurants with foreign participation provided services worth 11.1 billion soms ($126.9 million), representing 13.9% of all such services nationwide. Bishkek accounted for 86.7% of that total, generating 9.6 billion soms.
In wholesale and retail trade (including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), the turnover of foreign-invested enterprises reached 527.5 billion soms ($6.03 billion), or 23.6% of the sector's national turnover. Wholesale trade, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, accounted for 80.2% of their turnover, with Bishkek generating 97.7% of the total.
Based on these shares, wholesale trade excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles amounted to approximately 423 billion soms ($4.84 billion), while foreign-invested enterprises in Bishkek generated roughly 515 billion soms ($5.89 billion) in total turnover.
The figures indicate that the presence of foreign-invested enterprises varies significantly across sectors: it is highest in communications (56.7%), followed by trade (23.6%), hotels and restaurants (13.9%), and transport and cargo storage (12%).
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