Talisker Announces Filing Of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Bralorne Gold Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (or the) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) announces the filing of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment () for its Bralorne Gold Project (or the) previously announced on September 21, 2026. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects () by SGS Geological Services () with contributions from other independent engineering firms.

The report is dated November 5, 2026 with an effective date of June 1, 2026 and entitled“Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada”.

The Technical Report should be read in its entirety, as individual sections may not be complete or meaningful when considered in isolation. Readers are encouraged to refer to the full Technical Report, including the assumptions, qualifications and limitations contained therein, which is available electronically on SEDAR+ ( ).

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.