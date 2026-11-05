ANSR Research Puts India's GCC Count At More Than 2,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 05, 2026 -

ANSR published new research examining a list of GCCs in India, finding that the country is home to more than 2,000 Global Capability Centres employing over 2.3 million professionals, according to the company. The research found that Global Capability Centres now contribute more than 1.5 percent of India's gross domestic product.

Most Global Capability Centre activity remains concentrated in six Tier-1 metropolitan areas, according to the research. Bengaluru has the largest concentration, with more than 1,000 centres employing over 800,000 professionals in engineering, artificial intelligence and research and development roles. Hyderabad follows with more than 500 centres employing more than 430,000 professionals. Pune hosts more than 380 centres, Delhi NCR hosts more than 330 centres across Gurugram and Noida, and Mumbai hosts more than 225 centres, with a concentration in banking, financial services and insurance work.

Emerging Tier-2 cities now host more than 220 Global Capability Centre units combined and are growing at nearly 11 percent annually, according to the research, which named Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Jaipur, Indore and Thiruvananthapuram among the cities gaining share. The research cited Coimbatore as hosting more than 50 centres and Indore as having a technology workforce of more than 150,000 professionals, with roughly half engaged in business process management and shared-services roles.

As part of the research, 14 cities were assessed for Global Capability Centre readiness, including GIFT City, Coimbatore, Kochi, Indore, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, evaluated against criteria covering talent availability, infrastructure, regulatory conditions and quality of life.

The research attributed the continued growth to four factors: the depth of India's technology talent pool; enterprises building artificial intelligence and automation capability in-house rather than outsourcing it; growing participation from mid-market and private-equity-backed companies in addition to large multinational corporations; and continued government and state-level policy support for the sector.

By industry, the research found that banking, financial services and insurance centres concentrate on risk, compliance and trading technology work, largely in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Technology-sector centres concentrate on product engineering and artificial intelligence work, led by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while healthcare and life sciences centres concentrate on clinical data and research and development support, concentrated in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

The research cited individual companies with Global Capability Centres in each city as illustrative examples rather than a verified or exhaustive list. Cited examples include 3M, Abbott and Best Buy in Bengaluru; Bank of America, Bosch and Intel in Hyderabad; and Adobe, Airbnb and Jaguar Land Rover in Delhi NCR, spanning industries from manufacturing and retail to banking and automotive engineering.

Background on Global Capability Centres is available at ansr.com/all-about-global-capability-centers.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

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CONTACT: Clint Thomas