Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fervo Energy Company On Behalf Of Fervo Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Fervo and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fervo Energy Company (“Fervo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:FRVO) on behalf of Fervo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fervo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On August 12, 2026, Fervo reported its second quarter 2026 financial results, predicting the Company's 2027 revenue to be in the range of $60 million to $80 million, due to potential transmission curtailment events at the Company's pilot plant, Cape Station in Utah. During the Company's earnings call, CFO David Ulrey stated,“This is really due to curtailment on the transmission lines that we have going from the Cape site to our end customers. This is something that we've had our eye on for some time.” On this news, the price of Fervo shares declined by $4.01 per share, or approximately 16.6%, from $24.17 on August 11, 2026 to close at $20.16 on August 12, 2026.

On October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report entitled,“Fervo Energy: Big Tech's Clean Energy Bet is Unraveling – Hidden Setbacks, a Litany of Existential Issues & A Commercial Build Out Destined For Failure.” The report asserted that an investigation conducted by Morpheus Research“reveals that Fervo has failed to disclose existential issues related to inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, excessive water loss, seismicity-related equipment damage, transmission capacity, and ballooning costs,” particularly at Cape Station. The report states,“Fervo appears to have presented altered data and made material misstatements to investors, including in its IPO registration statement filed with the SEC... We believe Fervo's presentation of the data conceals the devastating results of an apparent attempt to boost production at its underperforming pilot plant during its first year.” In May 2026, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering, raising $2.2 billion. After the publication of the Morpheus report, the price of Fervo shares declined by $0.36 per share, or approximately 2.5%, from $14.33 per share on October 6, 2026 to close at $13.97 on October 7, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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