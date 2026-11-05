Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-877-883-0383
Participant Elite Entry Number: 2895745
A copy of the call transcript will be available upon request.
For further information, please contact:
Spencer Bell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949
About Conifex Timber Inc.
Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, B.C.
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