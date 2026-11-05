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Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call


Date: 2026-11-05 05:38:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”,“we” or“us”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2026 results before market open on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on November 11, 2026, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-877-883-0383
Participant Elite Entry Number: 2895745

A copy of the call transcript will be available upon request.

For further information, please contact:

Spencer Bell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, B.C.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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