Alyson Wright
- Adjunct Fellow in Public Health, Menzies School of Health Research
I am the Principal Epidemiologist with the Northern Territory Government's Health Statistics and Informatics Branch Public Health Division. I am an Adjunct Fellow in Public Health at Charles Darwin University.
I have a large range of community based and epidemiological research experience primarily in the Northern Territory (NT). This work spans academia, government and Aboriginal Community Controlle Services
My qualifications include a PhD in Public Health, a Masters of Applied Epidemiology and Bachelor of Science (with HONS) from the Australian National University.Experience
- –present Principal Epidemiologist, Museum of Central Australia
- 2023 Australian National University, PhD Public Health
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