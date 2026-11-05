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Alyson Wright

Alyson Wright


Date: 2026-11-05 05:38:42

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct Fellow in Public Health, Menzies School of Health Research
Profile Articles

I am the Principal Epidemiologist with the Northern Territory Government's Health Statistics and Informatics Branch Public Health Division. I am an Adjunct Fellow in Public Health at Charles Darwin University.

I have a large range of community based and epidemiological research experience primarily in the Northern Territory (NT). This work spans academia, government and Aboriginal Community Controlle Services

My qualifications include a PhD in Public Health, a Masters of Applied Epidemiology and Bachelor of Science (with HONS) from the Australian National University.

Experience
  • –present Principal Epidemiologist, Museum of Central Australia
Education
  • 2023 Australian National University, PhD Public Health

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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