Bailey Kennedy Earns Six Tier 1 Rankings In 2027 Best Law Firms

Pictured, from left: Top row, Joshua P. Gilmore and Joshua M. Dickey; bottom row, Joseph A. Liebman and Paul C. Williams.

Bailey Kennedy earns six Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings, including appellate practice, complex litigation and health care law.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bailey Kennedy, LLP earned six Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings by Best Lawyers, recognizing the firm's excellence in complex litigation, appellate practice, health care law and other key practice areas.The annual Best Law Firms rankings recognize law firms nationwide for their legal expertise, client service and professional excellence. Firms are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that considers client and peer feedback, industry research and professional achievements.The Firm earned Regional Tier 1 rankings in six practice areas:Appellate PracticeBet-the-Company LitigationCommercial LitigationHealth Care LawLegal Malpractice Law–DefendantLitigation–HealthcareTo qualify for Best Law Firms, at least one attorney must be recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers. In the 2026 edition, six Bailey Kennedy attorneys received recognition: John R. Bailey, Joshua M. Dickey, Joshua P. Gilmore, Dennis L. Kennedy, Joseph A. Liebman and Paul C. Williams.The recognition adds to Bailey Kennedy's history of professional distinctions and reflects the firm's continued work, representing clients throughout Nevada.To view Bailey Kennedy's 2027 Best Law Firms ranking, visit . To learn more about Bailey Kennedy, visit .ABOUT BAILEY KENNEDY, LLPBailey Kennedy, LLP, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, is a boutique law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm specializes in complex litigation, appellate law, health care law, business law and ethics and professional responsibility law. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, Bailey Kennedy is committed to providing exceptional legal services and achieving outstanding results for its clients. Learn more about Bailey Kennedy, LLP, visit .

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Bailey Kennedy Earns Six Tier 1 Rankings in 2027 Best Law Firms News Provided By Connected Communications November 05, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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