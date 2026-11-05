Stellar Cannabis Dispensary Announces November 6 Grand Opening In Queens Village, New York

Stellar Cannabis Dispensary Sales Floor

- Anmoljit Singh

QUEENS VILLAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Cannabis Dispensary will mark the grand opening of its Queens Village location on Friday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new storefront at 218-25 Hempstead Avenue represents the company's expansion from the Hudson Valley into New York City. A food truck, music and opportunities to meet the management team are planned for the opening day.

The event introduces Stellar to Queens Village and surrounding communities, including Hollis, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Bellerose, Floral Park, Elmont and Bellerose Terrace. Residents and neighboring business owners are invited to learn about the company and its plans for the location. The announcement concerns the opening of a licensed business and its community activities, rather than any specific merchandise or promotional offer.

## A New Location in Southeastern Queens

Stellar began operating in Newburgh, New York, before establishing its Queens Village storefront. The new site extends the company's geographic reach into a commercial corridor connecting eastern Queens with western Nassau County. Its management says the location was developed around accessibility, customer service and ongoing relationships with the surrounding neighborhood.

“Our goal is to create a place where adults feel welcome, informed, and comfortable asking questions,” said Anmoljit Singh, manager of Stellar Cannabis Dispensary Queens Village.“We are excited to join Queens Village, celebrate with our neighbors on November 6, and build relationships throughout southeast Queens.”

The opening also gives local organizations and residents a chance to become familiar with the management team before regular operations begin. Stellar expects to share updates about its neighborhood involvement through direct ongoing communication with community partners locally. The company has not announced any formal partnerships connected to the event, and attendance does not require participation in retail activities.

The company plans to introduce its staff to community members during the event and maintain regular contact with nearby businesses. Management also expects the new storefront to provide a consistent point of contact for questions about the company's licensed operations, operating hours and local activities.

## Access Near UBS Arena and Belmont Park

The storefront sits along Hempstead Avenue near the Queens–Nassau County border. Regional reference points include UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, Belmont Park Racetrack and Belmont Park Village. These venues are geographic landmarks only; Stellar is not affiliated with their owners or operators.

The surrounding transportation network includes the Cross Island Parkway, the Queens Village Long Island Rail Road station and the Elmont–UBS Arena LIRR station. The corridor links residential neighborhoods, local shopping areas and commuter routes. Communities within the broader area include Franklin Square, New Hyde Park and Valley Stream, in addition to the Queens neighborhoods near the storefront.

The location has more than 15 on-site parking spaces for visitors arriving by car. Its regular operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Access to the licensed retail premises is restricted to adults 21 and older, with identification requirements enforced under applicable New York State rules.

Event hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 218-25 Hempstead Avenue, Queens Village, NY 11429.

Parking: More than 15 on-site spaces.

Store telephone: (347) 426-4515.

## About Stellar Cannabis Dispensary

Stellar Cannabis Dispensary is a New York State-licensed adult-use cannabis retail business with locations in Newburgh and Queens Village. The company emphasizes responsible operations, customer education, service and engagement with the communities where it operates. The Queens Village opening marks its entry into the New York City market.

## Media Contact

Anmoljit Singh

Stellar Cannabis Dispensary

[...](mailto\:...)

(347) 426-4515

New York State adult-use cannabis retail license: OCM-RETL-25-000406. For adults 21 and older only. Keep cannabis away from children and pets. Cannabis can be addictive. Do not drive while impaired.

Anmoljit Singh

Stellar Cannabis Dispensary

+1 845-520-8512

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Stellar Cannabis Dispensary Announces November 6 Grand Opening in Queens Village, New York News Provided By Stellar Cannabis Dispensary November 05, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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